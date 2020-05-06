Cirque du Soleil back in… 2021?
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
Cirque du Soleil focuses on a business plan to prepare for the recovery, which will be presented to its shareholders at the end of a recapitalisation which is expected to take several months.
Still looking for a solution to bail out its coffers, the Cirque du Soleil, whose activities are paralysed by the pandemic COVID-19, will have to be patient before starting to generate revenue through its performances.
“We are talking about a return to realistic 2021 “, has launched its chairman and ceo, Daniel Lamarre on Wednesday, in a telephone interview with The canadian Press, during which he qualified as “very flattering” the interest shown this week by Quebecor.
While she continues to study “all options” in front of it, including where it would be shielded from its creditors, the company focuses on a business plan to prepare for the recovery, which will be presented to its shareholders at the end of a recapitalisation which is expected to take several months. “It is clear that we will take back our activities […] when people feel safe in a theater or a tent and you talk about months before it happens,” quipped Mr. Lamarre, by not closing however not the door to a stimulus more rapidly in China, where the déconfinement is more advanced.
A little air
In order to keep the head out of the water, the company founded by Guy Laliberté, who behind a debt estimated at more than US $900 million, has received $50 million from its three shareholders, who each contributed to this round of emergency funding at the height of their participation. TPG Capital owns 60% of the Circus while the chinese company Fosun Capital Group and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) share equally the remaining 40%.
The new coronavirus has forced the company to lay off 4679 employees, representing 95 per cent of its workforce, on the 19th of march last, in addition to cancel its 44 shows across the world. The next day, the entertainment business has lost almost all of its revenue generated through the sale of tickets. This has torpedoed his plan, which, after three acquisitions and investments of hundreds of millions of dollars following the arrival of new shareholders, five years ago, relied on 2020 to “capitalize on (the portfolio) of shows,” said Mr. Lamarre. “When one operates 44 shows and that all is based on face-to-face, this puts us in a precarious situation “, stressed the vice-dean of research at the Faculty of arts at Concordia University, Louis Patrick Leroux.
For the 12-month period ending last September, the Circus would have generated revenues of approximately $ 950 million, had calculated the rating agency Moody’s in a note published in march.
Quebecor in the portrait ?
Mr. Lamarre, who is said to have no indication to the effect that the current shareholders wish to exit the ship, has not closed the door to any discussions with Quebecor, who is said to be ready to inject “hundreds of millions” and to effect a rescue of the Circus in order to repatriate the control of the shareholders in Quebec. The conglomerate controlled by Pierre Karl Péladeau does not want to sign a confidentiality agreement, which explains why it has not yet had access to the accounting records of the Circus. “This confirms the attractiveness of the brand of the Circus and I do not believe that they will be the only ones to show interest, has launched Mr. Lamarre. This is very reassuring because there are more potential options. “
Before the start of the pandemic, Moody’s expectation that the entertainment company is in need of at least $165 million US this year.