According to the recovery plan, the players and the support staff must be confined to ” bubble “, in the hope of avoiding that they will be infected with the coronavirus.
July 1, 2020 21h36
Cities-bubbles from the NHL: Toronto and Edmonton were chosen
The canadian Press
Toronto and Edmonton would be on the verge of becoming the city-bubbles for the relaunch of the season in the NHL, have revealed many media.
Channels, TSN, Sportsnet, the daily Toronto Star as Postmedia reported Wednesday that the NHL will choose these two canadian cities to host the 24 teams who will participate in the resumption of the activities of the circuit Bettman this summer, as he attempts to crown a Stanley cup champion in spite of the pandemic of COVID-19.
The NHL has not responded to queries from The canadian Press for comment.
Toronto and Edmonton were among the top 10 markets were originally envisaged to become a city-bubble. The league and the players have unveiled the format for the relaunch of activities at the end of the month of may, and the 24 teams should be separated into two groups, which will evolve in the lecture hall empty.
According to the recovery plan, the players and the support staff must be confined to “bubble”, in the hope of avoiding that they will be infected with the coronavirus. The league has mentioned that she will submit the players screened daily, if his stimulus plan is going ahead as planned.
Vancouver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and Minneapolis/St. Paul were the other destinations in the running to become the city-bubbles, before the NHL begins to prune the list in recent weeks.
Las Vegas was regarded as being one of the favourites to become a city-bubble because of its many hotel complexes which could facilitate the adoption of the scenario of the bubble. However, a recent upsurge in the number of cases of COVID-19 at different places in the United States — the number of deaths is currently at a little over 130 000, — made this option less attractive.
Meanwhile, the Canucks announced last week that Vancouver was no longer part of the plans of the league.
The director of public health of British Columbia Dr. Bonnie Henry said that public health was the priority of the provincial government.
“I have not spoken directly with the NHL, she entrusted. We have offered our opinion, and stated in summary that the health of our players and of our province are our main priority, in connection with the resumption of the activities of the NHL in Vancouver.”
The NHL is one of the major north american professional sports leagues to have interrupted their activities on the 12th of march, from the first days of the pandemic COVID-19.