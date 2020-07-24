City Centre of Rimouski: the boil water advisory is lifted
July 24, 2020 17h37
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The citizens and customers of the city centre of Rimouski can now drink water from the water system without concern. The boil water advisory that was in effect since Wednesday evening in this sector due to the presence of the bacterium E. coli, is lifted.
The City of Rimouski confirms that the water in the water system can now be consumed without first being boiled.
The bacterium E. coli nor other coliform have been detected in past sampling results.
“We are relieved that the situation is quickly returning to normal, said the deputy director general of the City of Rimouski, Marco Desbiens.
All the standards of the ministry of the Environment and the Fight against climate change have been met, which allows us to lift the boil water advisories for all citizens and businesses affected.
We are very pleased to distribute high quality water to the entire population.”