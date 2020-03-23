“Clabo in a skirt” is a rifle. Best sprinters world Nilsson enters biathlon

Sensation from Sweden: Olympic champion and Pyeongchang 2018 Stina Nilsson announced that he was leaving the ski race and will try their hand at biathlon.

It’s about the same as if the rifle came from the Norwegian Johannes Clabo. In the women’s ski Nilsson played a similar role: to beat her at the finish almost impossible. Before it from time to time managed Majken Falle, with which they together dominated the sprint for several years, but recently the superiority of the Swede over compatriot Clabo has become increasingly clear. For example, in the world Cup-2018/19 Nilsson ten times started in the individual sprint and won six victories.

IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF THE TOOL AND HERRMANN

Last season she had to finish early due to injury. In late December, Nilsson fell on the track in Slovenia, broke a rib and ever since never went back. And suddenly, biathlon…

Of course, in this sport, almost all – former skiers. But in biathlon over the champion of this level, still happened, perhaps only once -30 years ago, when “under the gun” stood Anfisa Reztsova. But in those days, women’s biathlon was not as it is now. He only started to gain popularity and power –no wonder until 1989 women’s world Championships were held separately from men in General.

Even suggests a parallel between Nilsson and Denise Herrmann, who also was a great Sprinter and came in biathlon in 2016. the speech of Germans in the slopes, I saw many times. When she was in the best shape, they become a formidable force at the finish line. But the first half career of Hermann, one way or another, has not won a Cup race. So to compare it with Nilsson it’s funny, the skier completely different speeds and scale.

A NIGHTMARE FOR JOHAUG

If you think that Sweden, being a Sprinter, will not pull the distance biathlon, you are mistaken. First, the length of women’s circles in this sport ranges from two to three kilometers, which is slightly more than the usual one and a half in the ski sprint. And second, Nilsson other types of racing also achieved considerable. In 2017 she is the third climbed into a nightmarish final mountain stage race “Tour de Ski”. And two years ago in Pyeongchang all took Olympic bronze in the marathon at 30 pounds! How do you find such “pure sprinters”?

Although the most striking of remote achievements Swede I would call the Golden baton for world Championships 2019 in Seefeld. Then Nilsson went on a five-kilometer last stage leader, with a solid 19 seconds. However, it was not an advantage over anyone, but over the Therese johaug. The famous Norwegian had set off in pursuit and quickly caught up with Stine, but to put it then – did not have time. Nilsson grabbed Johaug of bulldoga grip, kept his loss at a minimum to the stadium and there on your favorite finish, ripped the opponent to shreds. This defeat the Norwegian team that everyone thought was invincible, became the main sensation of the championship.

GREETINGS FROM PICHLER

That’s the kind of “bomb” made for biathlon our old friend Wolfgang Pichler, which, according to Swedish media, for a long time luring them to his elite skiers in the country. Nilsson herself has admitted that been meaning to pick up a rifle, but was planning to wait with this until the Beijing Olympics in 2022. And then because of an injury I had some free time, she tried to shoot her and so it took that to wait another two years Stina didn’t want to. Decided to move on right now.

The skiing Swede and without it will do perfectly. They grew powerful new generation, and the first two places in the final sprint Cup KM-2019/20 took the young lady Nilsson for the national team. Small “globe” inherited the daughter of the legendary Gunda Swann – 20-year-old Lynn Swann.

IF YOU START TO GET – ALL FINISHED

What to expect from Nilsson in the biathlon? It will depend on one thing: teach her to shoot normally, and if so, how long it will take time. The point is not a quick, one season is unlikely to be. But on the other hand, remember how two years ago all shrugged, looking at chronic failures Herrmann. And now the German team has got a new leader – world champion and third numbers on overall KM.

Note: just behind Herrmann, four glasses, there is Hannah Oberg. In the women’s Nations Cup Sweden is fourth, above Russia. This is already a strong team, one of the best. And Nilsson comes back sooner than it used to be Hermann. She is now only 26, entire heyday in front. Now try to imagine: what it can do in the biathlon, if in a few years will start to hit the target?..

Here and at me badly it turns out. Honestly, just imagination is not enough! It is not “Clabo in a skirt”, and some Johannes boe!

One sad: our now will lose “speed” not at the moment, as before, but two or even three.

OWN BUSINESS

Stina NILSSON

Was born on 24 June 1993 in Malung (Sweden).

7 Mar 2012 debuted in world Cup skiing. Since then it has been in KM 107 races in which he scored 26 wins (including 23 in personal) and 48 (41) again got on the podium. 21 wins and 37 podium places won at sprint distances.

The winner of the sprint classification KM-2018/19. Before this season four years in a row was in the top 4 of the best female sprinters of the world Cup. The best place in the overall standings – four (2016/17).

Participant of Olympic games 2014 and 2018, which won five medals. Pyeongchang champion in the individual sprint classic. Silver medalist at the same Games in the team sprint and the relay. Bronze medalist of the Olympics-2018 in the marathon at 30 km, and Sochi 2014 in the team sprint.

Four were at the world Championships, where he took seven medals: two gold and five silver. Both winning the world championship was won in the Austrian Seefeld in 2019 – in the team sprint and relay, and both races fled the last stage.