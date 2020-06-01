Clashes between supporters and opponents of Bolsonaro
Supporters of the brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro fought Sunday against opponents of anti-fascists on the Avenida Paulista, in the centre of São Paulo.
May 31, 2020 19h58
Updated at 23h24
Agence France-Presse
BRASILIA — clashes have also opposed Sunday in the center of São Paulo, several hundred supporters and opponents of the president of the brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, despite the intervention of the police.
Violence erupted between the participants in a meeting convened “against fascism” and the supporters of the president of the extreme right came to protest against the containment measures decided by many of the governors of the brazilian States, against the advice of Mr Bolsonaro.
Some 500 protesters dressed in black, gathered under the slogan “We are for democracy” and often bearing the masks of protection against the coronavirus, are found on the Avenida Paulista, in the centre of São Paulo, at the same time that a gathering of several hundred supporters of Mr. Bolsonaro, has reported an AFP journalist.
Police checkpoints have not prevented clashes between the two sides, after which the police used tear-gas grenades.
The protesters anti-Bolsonaro have set fire to bins and threw stones at the police, who again responded with tear gas.
At least three people have been arrested, said police news portal G1.
The “gathering of anti-fascists” had been summoned by the supporters of several football clubs in São Paulo, primarily the Corinthians, but also Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos.
Environments pro-Bolsonaro, who believe that a plan to overthrow the president is conducted by members of parliament, judges and the media, have attributed the social networks are responsible for the violence of Sunday’s opponents.
In Brasilia, Mr. Bolsonaro has participated Sunday in a rally with his supporters, braving a new sanitary norms and rules of social distancing while Brazil recorded almost half a million cases of the new coronavirus.
The head of the State, hostile to the measures of containment, was presented in front of the presidential palace and greeted the crowd of his supporters.
After flying over the rally in a helicopter, Mr. Bolsonaro, surrounded by his body guards, carried two children on his shoulders, and then is mounted on a horse from the police, ovationné by his supporters.
More than a million cases in Latin America and the Caribbean
The number of confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus, has exceeded the Sunday million in Latin America and the Caribbean, half of which in Brazil, according to an assessment conducted by the AFP from official data.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, a total of 1.016.828 case of Covid-19 have been formally documented in Latin America and the Caribbean, which 514.849 in Brazil, by far the countries of the region the most affected by the disease.
Brazil is the fourth country in the chapter of the deaths related to the COVID-19, with 29 314 deaths identified Sunday by the ministry of Health. More than 500 000 cases of infection with the coronavirus have been identified, more than half of the total in Latin America. The country is behind the United States (103 781 deaths), the Uk (38 376) and Italy (33 340).
With 164 476 infected persons, Peru is the second country in Latin America the most affected.