Class back in may at the primary, not before September, at the secondary level
The elementary students will go back there on may 11, with the exception of school children to montreal, which will see the school on may 19.
- 84 new deaths, for a total of 1599;
- 875 new confirmed cases, for a total of 24 982;
- The primary schools will re-open their doors on the 11th of may, except in the schools of the montreal area, which will open on 19 may;
- The secondary schools will remain closed until September.
The prime minister François Legault announced in his press briefing on Monday that schools would open on as early as next month.
The elementary students will return to school on may 11, with the exception of school children to montreal, which will see the school on may 19, the day after the Feast of the patriots. The high school students will not return to the school before the end of the summer.
Mr. Legault recalled that the presence in class will not be mandatory. The parents may decide to keep their small home.
The government’s decision to reopen schools is not motivated by the possibility of herd immunity, argues the prime minister, but for ” social “reasons.
Mr. Legault has presented five reasons to justify the opening of day care centres and primary schools in may.The first reason is that ” the good of the children “, he said. And this, especially for those who have learning difficulties. As a second reason, the PM stressed that ” the risk is limited “. “The serious consequences for children are limited “, he said before saying that ” children who have health problems and parents who have health problems should stay at home. “
As a third reason, he argues that ” the situation is under control in the hospitals.” Therefore, he said, ” if children or teachers becoming ill, we have all the staff to care for them. “
Fourth, the government argues that it has the” OK to the public health “and that this is not a decision” made on the mouth “. Finally, François Legault argues that ” life must continue “.
The prime minister further stressed that the reopening will be ” if and only if the situation remains as at present.
At-risk persons remain at risk
In spite of the déconfinement, the measures of distance will need to remain, said the national director of public health (DSP) Horatio Arruda. “The people at risk will remain at risk,” he said. The prohibition of gathering for people of all ages will also remain “until further notice”, said the PM.
Moreover, François Legault said that 11 000 people had been recruited to work in homes for seniors and that the government believed, therefore, ” to be able to fill the positions “.
By then, 400 military members are expected Wednesday to lend a hand to the staff, is there shown.
