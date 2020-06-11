Classes resume driving as soon as Monday
Special instructions must be applied to prevent the spread of the sars coronavirus during the course of conduct and examinations.
10 June 2020 18h55
Updated at 20h49
The canadian Press
The course of conduct and the activities of the École nationale de police du Québec (ÉNPQ) will resume starting this Monday, June 15, in a new stage of the plan déconfinement announced by the government.
By way of a press release, the minister of Labour, Employment and social Solidarity, Jean Boulet has confirmed the resumption of the activities of training leading to a qualification”. The announcement does not, however, mention that the course of conduct and the training of police officers.
No other precision or list is provided concerning other types of training. It is, however, indicated that “the training offered in the schools of the school network or for recreational purposes shall remain for the time being excluded”.
In the evening, Wednesday, the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has indicated that it will communicate with people whose driving tests have been cancelled in recent months to offer them a place in priority. Other persons who wish to pass the test of driving will be able to register from 22 June.
Vehicle disinfected
Special instructions must be followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The customer’s vehicle should be disinfected before and after the examination; a cover of plastic will be placed over the seat of the assessor; and they must wear a mask and protective glasses.
We also request the drivers to wear a mask during their examination or visit to a branch of the SAAQ.
People who wish to take an exam to get a licence to drive a motorcycle safely will be able to register online from Thursday, 11 June.
Police training
In the case of the École nationale de police du Québec, the training will be adapted with the help of the national Directorate of public health. A guide has also been designed by the CNESST to describe the good sanitary practices in these formations, which obviously require human contact.
The recovery of other types of training could be announced at the pace at which public health will provide instructions.