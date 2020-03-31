Classic Alfa Romeo Giulia will turn into carbon fiber supercar
Team Totem Automobili will produce electric car on the basis of the classic Alfa Romeo Giulia.
The coupe will receive a fully carbon fiber body, which will be located on an aluminum chassis and the powertrain will be the electric capacity of 525 HP
The unusual car will be based on the Alfa Romeo GT Junior 1300/1600 1970-ies. From the original coupe was only 10% of the original chassis that was reinforced with steel safety cage.
The car received a new aluminium subframes and suspension with adjustable struts Bilstein Clubsport. Alfa Romeo body completely made of carbon prepreg which is baked at a temperature of 200 degrees Celsius.
Battery capacity of 50.4 kWh, consisting of NMC 18650 cells immersed in a conductive fluid Novec Engineered Fluid, will be located under the floor.
It will power electric motor with a capacity of 525 HP with a torque of 938 Nm, allowing the car to accelerate to 100 km/h in only 3.4 seconds. Cruising range on one charge would be 320 km. a Client machine will get the support fast charging.
Restomod will also be able to boast of forged wheels in the style of the original Giulia GTAm, and in salon there will be two displays with a diagonal of 3.5 inches in the place of analog devices.
Quality will provide braking components Brembo GT-R monobloc calipers and floating two-piece discs.