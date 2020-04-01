Classic battle mode appeared in the remake of Final Fantasy VII due to the dissatisfaction of fans
Publisher Square Enix has released the third episode of a documentary about the development of a modernized Final Fantasy VII. Issue devoted to the modernization of the combat system in the remake.
According to the Director of Tetsui of Nomura (Tetsuya Nomura), when creating the mechanics of the battles for the updated version, the developers hoped to maintain elements of the ATB system (Active Time Battle) from the original game.
Co-Director Naoki Hamaguchi (Hamaguchi Naoki) called the combat mechanics of the remake of “a fusion of action and management”: the authors relied on their own idea of how would look the ATB system, if created nowadays.
The producer of asinari Kitase (Yoshinori Kitase) also remembered that initially in the remake there were only two fighting modes: normal and tactical. Classic, the developers decided to add to the game after complaints from fans at E3 2019.
Complaints of a different kind have flooded the comments section under the video: users unhappy with the fact that in some countries, the remake of Final Fantasy VII is already available in retail stores.
The first few episodes of the remake of Final Fantasy VII will go on sale April 10 of this year for PS4. Apparently, the preloading of the game will not open for a couple of days before the release, but more than a week – already 2 APR.
This release of Final Fantasy VII remake went to the premiere of five years, however, the development of subsequent episodes, according to Kitase, will be faster. The second part, according to the Nomura, already in production.