Clementine: The forbidden fruit of the desire ***
Karen (Otmara Marrero), just in love, will fall on the mysterious Lana (Sydney Sweeney).
May 15, 2020 4: 00
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / The love is proving to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration and can be renewed when it explores a perspective that is unknown. For example, a couple with a partner much older, but involving two women. The youngest will recreate the same model with a mysterious ado… there is the Lolita below — in less sulphur.
Clementine opens with a short video, close-up, where Karen (Otmara Marrero) is awoken by his lover, D. A happiness lost… Helpless and angry, the young woman leaves Los Angeles for the secondary residence of his ex, situated on the edge of a lake.
Breaking and entering, she discovers shortly after the mysterious Lana (Sydney Sweeney), who takes a bath of sun on the dock. It has the charm and the candor of his 19-year-old, who oppose the dismay of Karen, she struggles with the pain of her break up and her letting go.
His feeling of loneliness is exacerbated by the isolation of the place, in the middle of the trees. The director, Lara Jean Gallagher multiplies the plans of nature (photo by Andres Karu is beautiful) and put on the sounds of it (cheeping of birds, wind in the branches) to create a climate that is intimate.
Their taming mutual is not dissimilar to that explored by Céline Sciamma in Portrait of the girl on fire — the grace in the least. Clementine also plays on the tension of the rise of desire unspoken (and unspeakable) between Karen and Lana, but the filmmaker just to establish a real fascination for the viewer.