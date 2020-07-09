Climate: The UN expects a further increase in temperature until 2024
According to the new forecasts of the weather, published by the world meteorological Organization (WMO), during the period 2020-2024, almost all regions are expected to experience temperatures greater than the values of the recent past.
Share
July 8, 2020 22h04
Share
Climate: The UN expects a further increase in temperature until 2024
AFP
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The planet’s average temperature for each of the years in the period 2020-2024 should be at least 1°C in pre-industrial times, with probable peaks in excess of +1.5°C, said on Thursday the united nations.
According to the new forecasts of the weather, published by the world meteorological Organization (WMO), during the period 2020-2024, almost all regions, with the exception of certain areas of the ocean, austral, should be aware of the temperatures higher than the values of the recent past.
The climatic conditions will be wetter than in recent years in the high latitudes of the planet and in the Sahel, and probably drier in the north and east of South America.
The north of the North Atlantic could him know of the westerly winds stronger, causing more storms in Western Europe.
Due to human activities, the planet has already earned at least +1°C since the years 1850-1900, and multiplying the number of climate-related disasters. The last five-year period has been the warmest ever recorded.
The global average temperature is expected to continue to be above at least 1°C until 2024, according to the WMO.
And the probability that it exceeds 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for at least the next five years is 20%.
However, it is extremely “unlikely” that the temperature five-year average for the whole of the period 2020-2024 to be greater than 1.5°C.
These forecasts do not take into account the changes of emissions of greenhouse gases and aerosols recorded during the confinement related to the pandemic COVID-19.
According to the secretary-general of WMO, Petteri Taalas, the decrease in CO2 emissions this year, however, should not lead to a reduction of atmospheric CO2 concentrations that are at the origin of the increase in global temperature.
“The WMO has repeatedly stressed that the slowdown of industrial and economic caused by the COVID-19 is not a substitute for sustainable action and co-ordinated in favour of the climate,” he said.
For 2020, the WMO believes that the large areas of land in the Northern hemisphere should be aware of the temperatures of 0.8°C for the period 1981-2010).
The warming of the Arctic will probably be more than two times higher than the global average this year, while many parts of South America, southern Africa and Australia expected to experience drier conditions than in recent years.
The pandemic of COVID-19 “has caused a serious crisis in health and economic in the world, but, if we don’t fight against the climate change, human well-being, ecosystems and economies could be threatened for centuries”, has warned Petteri Taalas.