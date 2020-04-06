Clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine at the MUHC
Photo: The canadian Press
The study began with the registration of health care workers who have been exposed to the COVID-19. It is now open to all eligible adults in the province of Quebec.
Researchers from the research Institute of the McGill university health Centre have launched a clinical trial to assess whether hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) can prevent people from contracting the COVID-19 after exposure to the virus, SARS-CoV2, and if it can reduce complications and deaths related to the disease.
The HCQ is approved by Health Canada and used to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases such as lupus.
“The researchers hope to show that the HCQ may decrease the risk of spread of the virus among persons exposed to infected people, to reduce the progression to severe disease requiring hospitalization, and support respiratory, and decrease the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 “, explains it by way of a press release.
The study began with the registration of health care workers who have been exposed to the COVID-19. It is now open to all eligible adults in the province of Quebec.
Participants are eligible for the component treatment of the clinical trial if they have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, if their symptoms have started over the last three or four days and if they are in isolation at home.
To be eligible for the prevention component, the participants have to live with a person of the COVID-19, or have undergone a high-risk exposure to a person with the COVID-19 over the last three or four days and do not yet show symptoms.
People who meet these criteria and who wish to participate in the clinical trial can visit covid-19research.ca for more information.