Clinics health care professionals and therapeutic re
Mathieu Seguin, physiotherapist
Share
June 1, 2020 22h29
Share
Clinics health care professionals and therapeutic re
Mario Boulianne
The Right
This is a gb for health care professionals and therapeutic.
As of Monday morning, dental clinics, optometry, and physical therapy have begun to receive their patients outside of medical emergencies.
“We have received the instruction of the CNESSST last Thursday, entrusts the Right Mathieu Séguin, physiotherapist-owner at Physio Outaouais. It was so quickly put on our protocol for reopening in order to be able to receive our first patients on Monday morning. “
Since the beginning of the pandemic, patients were treated in emergency only or by tele-réadaption. For 54 physiotherapists from the company, the work will continue, but with a pace a little faster.
“We had already taken the necessary measures to maintain our online services or in an emergency,” said Mr. Séguin. By contrast, our main challenge today is to ensure that we have enough health facilities to do our work safely.”
According to the instructions of the CNESSST, each health care professional must wear the mask, gloves, visor/goggles and a jacket when it is in contact with a patient.
“We should for example cover different for each patient,” says Dr. Séguin. If I see 12 patients in my day, I will have 12 covers. Spread over a fifty physios and a quarantine of massage therapists, it starts to make a lot of covers ! “
For the company that has been in business since 1993, the reopening of its 10 clinics is a breath of fresh air.
“It is as if I found a lung on two, lance Mathieu Séguin. We are very pleased to see the beginning of normalcy, and I must also say that we are lucky to be able to work. There are so many people around us who do not have this chance. “
Optometrists
In clinical optometry, it is also the return-to-work, and this, in the same conditions as those dictated by the CNESSST and the government of Quebec.
Dr. Éric Poulin, president of the Ordre des optométristes du Québec, confirms the apprehensions that the physiotherapist Mathieu Séguin.
“We have to face the important challenges of distance, insists Dr. Poulin. Our professionals are working with devices that must be very close to the patients, therefore, we must put in place protocols to be very precise in order to secure as many patients as professionals and their staff. “
Just like the dentists, the optometrists have always been in a position to respond to emergencies and especially to lessen the impact on hospitals during the worst of the pandemic.
“It has always been available to the emergency services, but today, we open the doors of the clinics to the entire customer base,” says Dr. Poulin. So we did an update of our protocols to adapt them to the current care. “
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we provide emergency services so as not to overburden the hospitals, but several clinics have had to close their doors and are not yet ready to receive their patients. ”
—
Dr. Guy Laurence
Himself a clinician in the region of Lac-Mégantic, Dr. Poulin finds that people respond well to the measures of distance and health put in place by his professional order.
“Obviously, in the region, people say that it is, in fact, too, that the pandemic is not so serious, that we should alleviate the measures,” he says. But, we believe that it is better to do too much than not enough. If our sanitary protocols have been picked up by several professional orders in Quebec and elsewhere in the country, it is not for nothing. We could count on an optometrist specialised in public health for the drafting of our protocol and we have been more accurate than the CNESSST in our guidelines, which inspired the whole of the profession and other disciplines. “
As with other health professionals, patients must adhere to a set of protective measures, including wearing a mask and distancing physical. The clinics have been equipped with plexiglas and triage areas have also been appointed.
Dentists
As for dental clinics, the majority welcomed to their patients Monday. According to a poll conducted by the Order of dentists of Quebec, two-thirds of the dentists expressed their willingness to resume in whole or in part based on their activities while the remaining third was not able to do the same.
“The lack of availability of equipment of projection of the individual and the governmental requirements for ventilation explain that some of our members may not resume their professional activities normally,” said Dr. Guy Laurence, president of the College, by way of a press release. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we provide emergency services so as not to overburden the hospitals, but several clinics have had to close their doors and are not yet ready to receive their patients. “
It is, therefore, a gradual recovery which will be in the dental clinics as much in the Outaouais and elsewhere in Quebec.
“We are aware of the significant challenges are faced by dentists to provide treatments safely to patients, their teams and themselves,” says Dr. Lafrance in the same press release. The resumption of activities will therefore be very gradual and, in this context, we count on the understanding and collaboration of the patients when they communicate with their dental clinic. “
According to what one learns on the site maboucheensante.com put in line by the Order of dentists of Quebec, the appointments are assigned in priority order to treat patients who have more urgent needs. When making an appointment, patients must complete a questionnaire on their state of health. Then, to their arrival at the clinic, they must follow the rules of distanciation and health.
Also, all should arrive at the exact time of their appointment and if possible, call the front desk before entering the clinic. The washing of hands and wearing a mask are required on arrival. The clinics will accept an accompanying person according to the case, but according to the same rules as the patients.