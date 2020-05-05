Closure of quadrilaterals fishing because of two right whales
In principle, the closure will last for 15 days, but a repeated presence of a group of whales in the same quadrilaterals could mean the closure of this area to the rest of the season of capture, i.e. until mid-November.
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
CARLETON – The federal department of Fisheries and Oceans announced the closure of nine quadrilaterals capture of crustaceans and fish in the gulf of St. Lawrence, halfway between the Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, in virtue of the presence of two right whales, observed by a surveillance aircraft on Sunday.
The closure of the quadrilaterals shall enter into force on the 8th of may, Friday at 17h. The nine blocks cover a total area of about 2000 square kilometres, or 40 miles by 50.
The fishermen who have left their gear unattended like in crab traps or gill nets to the interior of these quadrilaterals, must withdraw by Friday afternoon.
In this first event of the closure, the catch referred to are primarily those of the snow crab, Greenland halibut and winter flounder. Other fisheries will be referred to later in the season, if the closure is prolonged.