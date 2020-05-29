CMHC: home prices will not get out of the pandemic before 2023
The CMHC expects a slow recovery of the canadian market for housing.
Share
27 may 2020 21: 10
Share
CMHC: home prices will not get out of the pandemic before 2023
Ian Bickis
The canadian Press
The canadian sector of the home should save in the coming months a decline in prices, transactions and construction, and the situation is not expected to recover before the end of 2022, said on Wednesday the canadian mortgage and housing corporation (CMHC) in a special edition of its outlook for the market.
The federal agency does not expect a rapid recovery in the shape of a “V”. Instead, in the best case, the CMHC has estimated that it might occur in a “U” shape, a little slower, while his scenario is more pessimistic, seeing a recovery more prolonged, in the shape of “L”.
“We do not expect it to be a recovery very fast,” said the chief economist of CMHC, Bob Dugan, during a conference call.
The federal agency indicated that it expected a price decline of between 9 % and 18 %, and up to 25 % in the oil producing regions. In the best case, prices could begin to recover by mid-2021 price should start to recover by the middle of 2021, she calculated, while a slower recovery may see the price still be under their previous levels the pandemic to the end of 2022.
The scenario most pessimistic could see the mortgages deferred turn into foreclosures if the job market isn’t recovering and that the losses on loans of banks increase, noted Mr. Dugan.
“If there are enough of foreclosures and that the banks suffer losses because of this, it could affect their willingness to lend and this could result in a freeze of liquidity in the loan markets,” said Mr. Dugan.
The pressure on price will come with reduced sales, with an expected decline of 19 % to 29 % of sales compared with the levels before the pandemic this year, the job losses affecting purchase decisions.
“When there’s so much uncertainty, households tend to be more cautious with the purchases,” noted Mr. Dugan.
“We do not expect it to be a recovery very fast. ”
—
Bob Dugan, chief economist for CMHC
He noted that job losses were already worse than this that suggests the official unemployment rate of 13 % for April, as it would be in fact closer to 20 % if the rate took into account all of the people who have left the labour market since the beginning of the epidemic.
Residential construction will also be affected, and housing starts are expected to decrease from 50% to 75 % this year, compared to the levels prior to the COVID-19, before starting to rebound in the next year.
The forecasts from CMHC are more pessimistic than those issued by canadian banks, including the National Bank, which said Wednesday that it expected a decline of approximately 10 % of the price.
The National has indicated that the decline of housing prices would be somewhat limited, because the job losses are concentrated in sectors which typically have ownership rates lower.
However, there is a pressure on the market, as interest rates were already so low before the start of the crisis, that central banks have little margin to manoeuvre. In addition, the drop of tourism activity could also exert pressure on the economy and force the sale on the market of homes previously intended for short-term rental.
Other banks have provided their forecasts since the pandemic has hit Canada in mid-march.
CIBC said in early may that it expected house prices fall between 5 % and 10 % compared to the levels in 2019 before starting to recover, while the TD Bank said in late April that she was still expecting an increase in house prices of 6.1% this year.
Mr. Dugan noted that there was a lot of uncertainty in the whole, and that it was therefore difficult to give an accurate forecast. The CMHC can support its forecasts on data different from those used by banks.
“Our forecast is a bit pessimistic (…) it is a very difficult period for the economy,” said Mr. Dugan. “There are a lot of reports of mortgage, there is a very high level of unemployment, so I don’t know if our forecasts take into account more recent data on the economy.”