CN removes its forecasts

Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
Like CN, the most railroads in north american have withdrawn or revised their outlooks in response to the outbreak, which has disrupted the economy, forced the closure of businesses around the world and triggered a recession is imminent.
The railway Company Canadian national (CN) said on Monday that it was withdrawing its earnings guidance for the year due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic COVID-19.
The largest railroad in the country, argues that the link between the overall demand for transport services and the containment measures in the course — the duration of which remains unclear — has led him to withdraw his projections for 2020, as well as the three-year goals set last June.
The CN states that the dams railway in February and the impact of the pandemic at the end of march have reduced cargo volumes for all products, with the exception of crude oil and cereals in the first quarter. Its net income decreased by 22% compared to last year to 786 million, while its revenues remained stable at 3.55 billion during the quarter ended march 31. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share amounted to $ 1.22, compared to $ 1.17 achieved a year earlier. The CN stated that its board of directors had approved on Monday the payment of a dividend of 57.5 cents per common share for the second quarter, which will be paid June 30 to shareholders of record after the close of markets on June 9th.
In the most recent quarter, dams that have halted rail traffic in large parts of the country in February have added to a decline in container volumes from China, in the wake of the production stops attributable to the epidemic of COVID-19.
The chief executive officer of CN Jean-Jacques Ruest, has explained that the sharp drop in chinese production and automotive manufacturing in Canada had reduced the flow of goods to and from Canada, interfering in the affairs of the railroad in the country, despite the high demand of wheat and other bulk products.
Analyst Walter Spracklin, of RBC Dominion securities, noted that the dams last winter had reduced the volume and increased the operating ratio of the railway, a measure which expresses operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. CN has closed its network in the east of the country on the 13th of February, about a week after the installation of a dam rail on a key portion of its railway in Tyendinaga mohawk territory, east of Belleville, Ontario.
The Ontario provincial police put an end to the dam at the end of February. Several dams have been installed on rail lines throughout the country to protest against a pipeline project that would traverse the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en in northern British Columbia, which opposed the hereditary chiefs of the First Nation.