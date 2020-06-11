Coachella cancels his publishing 2020
The festival Coachella, which is usually held each year in April in the california desert, has been officially cancelled for the year 2020.
10 June 2020
LOS ANGELES — The edition 2020 of the famous music festival Coachella, already postponed to October due to the outbreak of coronavirus, has finally been purely and simply cancelled, announced on Wednesday that the health authorities
The festival, which is usually held each year in April in the californian desert, in Indio, was a headliner Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.
It had originally been pushed back to October due to the pandemic. But the health authorities of the county of Riverside on Wednesday, the potential risk of a resurgence of sars coronavirus to decide on its cancellation.
For lack of a vaccine or cure, the festival, which brings thousands of participants over two weekends, and it would have been impossible to organize under the rules in force in the State of California, have they estimated.
“Given the circumstances and the forecast, I would not have been quiet to let the festival go to its end,” said Cameron Kaiser, health officer of the county of Riverside.
Many other cultural festivals have already been cancelled in the United States because of the health risk.