Coaches and talents eliminated Zilina employed at the fish plant
Seven-time champion of Slovakia “Zilina” from the environment is in the process of liquidation, but the club coaches and scouts already have a job. The same applies to the youth, which is still practiced in the eminent in the country the football Academy in Zilina. The club offered them the opportunity to work in the company “Fish of žilina”, which for many years was one of the largest manufacturers of canned fish and salads in Slovakia.
“The club feels responsible for everyone in the club or employees of the club. In emergency, mainly, we think about the most important to them”, – reads the statement of the Slovak Grand while the main victims of the pandemic coronavirus.
Most young coaches have accepted this offer. The dismissed players, “Zilina” will not remain without work.
“We have our heads bowed due to the force majeure. Everyone in the club, we have adapted to the current situation. We will come back stronger and we appreciate each output on the field”, – quotes the portal “New time” Director of youth Academy “Zilina” Yaroslav bacheca.
The club management promised that when the emergency is over, the youth coaches and scouts will be able to return and continue their work and learning process with young talents.