Coffee & Kareem: The turn of a film “stupid” ***
in <em>Coffee & Kareem</em> is a fantastic action-comedy that parodies unpretentious duos police officers improperly granted
April 3, 2020-4: 00 am
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL-A quebec-based company, proposed at the beginning of the week a treasure hunting game “stupid” for the families confined. The turn of Netflix, with Coffee & Kareem, fantastic action-comedy that parodies unpretentious duos police officers improperly granted. It is actually foolish, but it changes the wrong place.
Hard to find pair more separated than the latter. James Coffee (Ed Helms) embodies the archetype of the good guy full of good will and awkward. Not necessarily qualities when one is a cop white in Detroit… Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh, a natural confusing), the top of its 12-year dream of becoming a rapper, and he already demonstrates the gestures and the vulgarity needed to get there.
Our gangsta wannabe took in influenza the new boyfriend of his mother courage Vanessa (Taraji P. Henson), a nurse with a lot of attitude. It is, of course, the Coffee of the title.
When Kareem is plotting a plan foireux, to distance the police from the family home, the pre will inadvertently compromise a major drug trafficking…
Coffee and Kareem will have no other choice than to join forces to avoid the worst : it happens woe to Vanessa!
Difficult to have a scenario that is more pulled by the hair — there was no concern for realism. Coffee & Kareem addresses all the same by the band the questions of social inequalities, racism, corruption, sensationalism, and poisoning the media…
Michael Dowse knows how to do it in terms of parody (FUBAR made fun of metalheads) and comedies punchées (Goon, Stuber) — the combination of the two is so natural. But the filmmaker in ontario, has also proven during his career that he could offer a nice touch of auteur cinema (And if ever).
Its realization is assured and upbeat, with plenty of winks to the films of that genre in the plans are used, in particular in a pursuit race car completely delusional. In fact, everything is pretty crazy.
The violence is enough off, but remains fairly graphic. Side vulgar language, it is flush with the daisies, with remarks of a sexual nature very raw. You will be warned.
Of course, my 12 year old son loved it. And it is bidonné (same for me). But, hey, he also liked Pulp Fiction…
Coffee & Kareem will soon be forgotten once viewed. No need to take the lead : this is entertainment hollywood pure juice.
The generic
Rating : ***
Title : Coffee & Kareem
Genre : police Comedy
Director : Michael Dowse
Actors : Ed Helms, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Taraji P. Henson
Duration : 1h28