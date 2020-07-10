Collapse of a structure on Henri-IV : an investigation is ongoing
A weakening of the structure would have occurred around 23: 20.
August 22, 2019
Updated on August 24, 2019 at 15h51
Thomas Thivierge
The Sun
Celine Fabriès
The Sun
A structure the construction of the highway Henri-IV in Quebec city collapsed on Thursday in the late evening, during the casting of concrete. Three workers, who were on the structure, have suffered minor injuries. The
Standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) will conduct an investigation to determine the causes of the accident
The rescue received the call shortly after 23 h. On-site, the count of workers on the construction site helped to quickly establish that the only missing person to the call.
The three persons, who were present on the structure, have been able to reach by themselves the gathering point before the arrival of emergency units. Slightly injured, the three workers were taken care of by the paramedics. One of them was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The street Einstein being completely obstructed, units of the fire service, and ambulance, are required on each side of the collapse. Thirty firefighters have worked on the places of intervention.
This portion of the site will be closed for the duration of the investigation which will be performed by the CNESST. The rue Einstein, under the viaduct of the highway Henri IV, is also closed for an indefinite period.
According to the spokesperson of the Department of fire protection of the City of Quebec, Alexandre Lajoie, the collapse of the structure of the site will not impact on the traffic on the highway Henri-IV.