Collections for all tastes

Catherine Couturier
March 7, 2020
Photo: Frédérique Ménard-Aubin
“Generations MTL”, the multimedia experience of Pointe-à-Callière museum, tells the story of Montreal.
MAC LAU
After its transformation from a centre of exhibition at the museum in 2014, the Museum of contemporary art of Laurentides (MAC LAU) of Saint-Jérôme was able to inaugurate the space devoted to its collection in 2019. Participating in the 40th anniversary of the Museum, the exhibition When the collection predicts the future wants to be an occasion for reflection on the history of the institution and its collection. “We started àréviser our policy of conservation, and we wanted to make it transparent,” says Elizabeth Lauzon, the manager of the collections.
One of the rooms in MAC LAU has ainsiété fragmented to present in his heart a open reserve that includes 80 works of important artists of the region (which represents 12 % of the collection). In addition, a component of the temporary exhibits three times the function of management of the collections : the first was presented in the summer of 2019, when the museum has invited thirty artists to create new works. Two other sections are planned in the summer of 2020 and 2021.
Photo: Gilles Boisvert
The open reserve of the contemporary art Museum of Laurentides, which includes 80 works of important artists of the region.
Pointe-à-Callière
Exhibiting objects is one thing ; but how to do justice to the archaeological part of the collection of Pointe-à-Callière ? By projecting a multimedia show directly on the ruins, to put in scene and to tell the story of Montreal. Generation MTL replaces from April 2019 the ancient multimedia show tells the story of Montreal through five contemporary characters tracing the history of their ancestors.
Montréal science Centre
Open since the end of November, the new permanent exhibition Explores the Montréal science Centre replaces Science 26. “The bar was set high, because the ancienneexposition was very popular “,says Jean-Philippe Rochette, manager of public relations. The exhibition explores the concepts of basic science in relation with the air, the movement, the geometry, the code, the light, the material and the water. Through interactive modules and in the use of pictograms for an explanation rather than lengthy texts, the contents are accessible to children of all ages. Some elements were very popular from the previous exhibition have been taken over and improved, as the table water (production of electricity), and the module will explore the formation of hurricanes. One of the great innovations and undoubted star is the giant kaleidoscope, which allows to accommodate a dozen people at the same time.
Photo: Miguel Legault
The giant kaleidoscope of the exhibition “Explores” the science Centre of Montreal
Redpath Museum
On the McGill University campus is a jewel of a museum, in the purest tradition of museums of science and natural history. Open since 1882, the Redpath Museum has extensive collections illustrating the biological and geological diversity of Québec and the cultures of the world. Skeletons of dinosaurs ? Objects of ancient Egypt ? Seashell and marine life ? Mounted specimens ? Armor of the samurai ? Yes, you can see it all for free at Redpath hall, the oldest building designed for museum purposes in Canada. Several activities are also organized in parallel of the collections, during the week (conferences for adults) or weekends (workshop every Sunday for the children).
Museum POP
The new permanent exhibition, Attache ta tuque, which was inaugurated in the summer of 2019, and offers a trip “will take your breath away” in quebec culture through more than 300 objects. To highlight its extensive ethnological collection, which includes more than 60 000 objects from the daily life, the Museum POP of Trois-Rivières, has divided the exhibition into eight areas.These reflect the most popular topics that have been identified by a survey Lightweight with 1,000 Quebecers. The thematic of the language, the gastronomy, the hockey, First Nations, tales and legends, the ingenuity, the winter and the music are introduced through a typical expression : “It is not believable ! “
Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke
To showcase fifty of works from its collection, the Musée des beaux-arts de Sherbrooke has opted for a route in color. The exhibition Color manifesto, launched in November last year, presents works of contemporary art in all formats (sculptures, abstract and figurative art), and of all ages by bringing them together according to their colors : Vaillancourt, Suzor-coté, Szilasi, Krausz… The museum also presents for the first time a part of his large collection Serge Lemoyne, the artist behind the series is Blue, White, Red on the Montreal Canadiens. You can discover the works also thanks to a new course digital accessible by mobile phone.
Musée du Bas-Saint-Laurent Rivière-du-Loup
The new permanent exhibition Faces and landscapes explores in pictures the history of the region of Bas-Saint-Laurent and its inhabitants over the water. The 500 photographs taken by nine photographers-professionals and amateurs of the region originate duvaste background of a photograph of the Museum, which contains 250 000 photos. Visitors will learn about the history of the region from the end of the Nineteenth century up to the 1960s, and his important attachment to the water, either by navigation, fishing, recreation or the economy. A space of “dark room” also explains the operation of silver halide photography.