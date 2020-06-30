Collision between a bus of the RTC and a pedestrian
A bus of the RTC has struck a pedestrian Monday evening, at Quebec, in the district of Saint-Sacrement.
June 29, 2020 20h16
Guillaume Mazoyer
The Sun
A bus of the RTC has struck a pedestrian Monday evening, at Quebec, in the district of Saint-Sacrement. The victim, a man in his seventies, has been severely wounded.
The collision occurred around 18: 30 at the corner of Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest and the avenue Belvedere, in front of the grocery store Provigo. According to a source on the spot, the man was found under a wheel of the bus while it was performing a turn. Unconscious, the victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where there are fears for his life.
The René-Lévesque boulevard West is closed to traffic between avenue Belvedere and the avenue Calixa Lavallée. The SPVQ are asking citizens to avoid the area.
#ACCIDENT | Accident involving injuries involving a bus and a pedestrian. The René-Lévesque Boulevard West is closed to all traffic between the Avenue Belvedere and the Avenue Calixa-Lavallée. Sector to avoid. pic.twitter.com/bKzEuQxVai
— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) June 29, 2020
Investigators from the major crime section of the SPVQ are on-site to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.