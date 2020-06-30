Collision between a bus of the RTC and a pedestrian

A bus of the RTC has struck a pedestrian Monday evening, at Quebec, in the district of Saint-Sacrement.

June 29, 2020 20h16

Guillaume Mazoyer

The Sun

A bus of the RTC has struck a pedestrian Monday evening, at Quebec, in the district of Saint-Sacrement. The victim, a man in his seventies, has been severely wounded.

The collision occurred around 18: 30 at the corner of Boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest and the avenue Belvedere, in front of the grocery store Provigo. According to a source on the spot, the man was found under a wheel of the bus while it was performing a turn. Unconscious, the victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where there are fears for his life.

The René-Lévesque boulevard West is closed to traffic between avenue Belvedere and the avenue Calixa Lavallée. The SPVQ are asking citizens to avoid the area.

Investigators from the major crime section of the SPVQ are on-site to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Le Soleil

