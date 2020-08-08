Combat sports wish that public Health gives them a chance
Judo Québec, Karate Quebec, Boxe Quebec, Kickboxing Quebec Control Quebec and Taekwondo Quebec want an easing of the public Health.
MONTREAL — The combat sports have decided to play the game of government: they have formed a lobby that will go to the meeting of the department of public Health to advocate the resumption of their activities.
“What I have understood is that governments respond to the wind. The more the wind is strong, the more we are listened to”, has imaged Patrick Kearney, president of Judo Quebec, who will lead the delegation that will also include Karate Quebec, Boxe Quebec, Kickboxing Quebec Control Quebec and Taekwondo Quebec.
“I’m the head of the independent festivals also: they come from the déconfiner. But this is not a result of the letter that I sent to the authorities, it is because of all the interviews that I have granted, and because it’s brewed a bit in the media, ” added Kearney. Same thing for the owner of the gym in Quebec city, which has decided to open up: suddenly, the government has déconfiné the gyms. It seems to be working like that.”
Kearney is bitter: he believes that to have a first hearing with the public Health in mid-August is a lack of respect unacceptable to the authorities, who have met certain federations on more than one occasion up here.
Note that the delegation of the promoter of professional boxing Eye of the Tiger Management, Camille Estephan, will also meet with the public Health next week.
“The office of the minister Isabelle Charest is very helping. It is really at the level of the public Health that it hangs,” noted Kearney.
Plan “european”
Combat sports intend to submit a plan of déconfinement based on what the French judo Federation (FFJ), introduced in france in order to resume its activities. This plan has subsequently been adopted by the international judo Federation.
“The main aspect is a bubble of training of four persons, is always the same,” explained Kearney. Therefore, it is easy to quickly isolate a bubble if there are symptoms of the COVID-19. I believe that our plan is still tighter than some sports teams. And let me be clear: I don’t want to stop sports teams, I want to have the same chance as them.”
The rest of the measures are similar to what we see in other sports: locker rooms not in use, washing hands at regular intervals, as well as the obligation to wash his practice uniform after each session.
“Obviously, I want to move quickly in addition to the measuring of the bubbles to the four athletes, but I want to at least we can start with that.”
Kearney is particularly unconscionable that swingers clubs have got the green light from the public Health even before the fight sports.
“I make people laugh when I say this, but it means that by their very nature, there will be contacts… How the risk is less great than in combat sports?”
The group will also be argued that all of the countries of Europe and Asia, but also the hardest hit by the pandemic COVID-19, have all proceeded to the déconfinement combat sports, just like Alberta.
“There are risks everywhere; it is a way to manage in combat sports. No source of contamination has not been identified in the clubs of judo in Europe, where judo is actually more popular. It speaks to me: what are statistics, mathematics.”
Impact olympic
Even if the national teams are not the responsibility of the provincial federations, Kearney and its counterparts in other combat sports are of the opinion that the current measures will have an impact on the results obtained during olympic Games of Tokyo, which have been pushed back to 2021.
Kearney gives the example of the national team of judo, based in Montreal.
“What they’re currently doing, as Alberta is déconfinée, they are going to make camps for two weeks in Lethbridge and return. It leads to huge costs.
“Also, as combat sports are déconfinés throughout Europe and Asia, the Canadian depart with two taken against them. Antoine Valois-Fortier is coached by Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard. They can do a bit, but Catherine may not be an opponent that is a challenge for Antoine. For Catherine, it is not more.
“Meanwhile, in Japan, in France, in Germany, they never really stopped. These are all countries solid, structured. They took the risk of combat sports. There are soccer, football, baseball., etc I have no problem with the déconfinement sports teams: what I want is consistency and it isn’t.”