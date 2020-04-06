Companies are ready to equip the nursing staff
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
First, it is question to produce gowns of protection to support the network.
Quebec companies are not waiting more that a firm order for Quebec to begin the manufacture of protective equipment medical lack. The first coats of protection “Made in Quebec ” could be ready three weeks later.
At the end of three weeks of consultations and cooperation in the sectors of textile and clothing in Quebec, a special group from the environment will announce on Monday that it had found companies able to meet the equipment demand of medical protective individual who sorely missing in Quebec in this period of pandemic COVID-19. “As soon as the [purchase order], one can begin to deliver about three weeks later,” said Sunday in a telephone interview with the Duty Dany Charest, director general of TechniTextile Quebec, the industrial cluster in the textile sector.
Gowns to masks
For the time being, it is first issue of produce gowns of protection, but this could be extended subsequently to other products, including the famous N95 masks. The volume of this production would be sufficient to meet the needs of Quebec.
In some cases disposable, and in other cases washable, these equipment will offer the full range of levels of protection, including the highest. Responding to north american standards, they could be sold in the rest of Canada or in the State of New York. “But it would be normal to give priority to the needs of Quebec,” observed Mr. Charest.
The new is the result of a call for assistance launched to businesses in Quebec, in mid-march, by the government, but also by a special group of industry led by TechniTextile Quebec and two centres of technology transfer, a specialist in textiles (CTT Group) and the other specialized in clothing (Vestechpro). A little less than twenty companies from the textile sector and nearly a hundred of clothing have shown interest.
A problem of textiles
The main problem was to find the necessary machinery and the companies who produce the textiles used in the composition of the protective equipment. “There is beautiful lurette that it was no longer produced here,” said Dany Charest. For lack of the necessary materials, that all countries are snapping up some will need to be replaced by other types of textiles that have the same properties.
It is in the CTT Group will have the task of testing these new textiles quebec to ensure that they conform to the exacting standards of the health sector. Faced with a sudden influx of samples sent by companies desiring to produce, in the field, the company has switched to a work schedule of 7 days on 7, in addition to add a second shift, reported in an email to its president-director general, Olivier Vermeersch, who said, as his team of 70 people, ” proud to contribute to this “war effort” “.
Although the production of these protective equipment medical is not especially complex, it will order also an important work of adaptation and certification, has noted in interview the general director of the other centre of technology transfer, Vestechpro, Paulette Kaci. “In our case, Quebec has already a few companies specialized in the medical field, but they are not sufficient to the task. Then, it will be necessary to turn also to companies which are normally other types of clothing. “
Sunday, the trio did not want to say more on the identity of the companies that are just waiting for the green light from Quebec to enter into production. On the side of the textile industry, all the major players have shown interest, simply indicate Dany Charest.