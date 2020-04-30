Complications inflammatory, neurological, cardio: the surprises of the COVID-19
Week after week, caregivers are discovering the peculiarities and complications of this disease new to the man as much as to medicine.
29 April 2020
Olivier Thibault
AFP – Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Complications inflammatory, neurological, cardiovascular : the list of bad surprises related to the new disease COVID-19 seems to grow week after week.
Last alert date, pediatricians are wondering about the cases of children, some of which have tested positive to the virus SARS-CoV-2, with inflammatory statements “multi-systemic” suggestive of an atypical form of Kawasaki disease.
This disease, first described in 1967 in Japan, mainly affects young children. Its origin is not known with precision and may mix factors of infectious, genetic and immune.
The link with the new coronavirus, however, is not established at this stage.
Prior to these new questions, the COVID-19 was deemed in serious cases cause syndromes acute respiratory severe (SARS, SARS in English) and address especially for the elderly and for adults with risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, overweight, heart failure or respiratory.
The COVID-19 “can tackle almost everything in the body with disastrous consequences,” says the trade magazine american Science, Dr. Harlan Krumholz, of Yale University.
The cardiologist in charge of collecting the clinical data on the disease in the United States, adds : “his ferocity is impressive, and invites them to humility.”
“Storms of cytokine”
In its severe forms, the clinicians found that the disease could result in a runaway of the immune response, with his now famous “storm of cytokine” that can lead to death.
Describes the last twenty year, this phenomenon has been observed for other coronaviruses (such as SARS in 2003, MERS in 2012) and is suspected to explain the bloodshed of the “Spanish flu” in 1918-19, with nearly 50 million people.
A part of the therapeutic research applies specifically to try to alleviate this over-immune reaction, as is the case for the trial of a promising drug, immuno-modulator, tocilizumab, which was conducted in France.
Neurological damage
The loss of sense of smell and to a lesser extent, the taste has become one of markers the most reliable and distinctive of the disease.
Clinical observations are parallel to possible neurological injury related to the coronavirus for some serious cases.
An observational study conducted at the hospital of Strasbourg, published on April 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed a significant proportion of patients suffering from agitation and confusion to get out of a support in the icu.
But “the data are lacking to determine” if these disorders are due to the effects of the severity of the disease with its storms immune to the viral infection itself or are the result of intensive care, according to the study.
In early April, a japanese team has, however, reported the presence of trace amounts of coronavirus in the cerebrospinal fluid of a patient suffering from COVID-19 who had developed meningitis and encephalitis, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 can penetrate the central nervous system.
Cardiovascular Complications
More and more studies — there are still mainly observational, for the time being without clear explanation and compelling — indicate a high level of cardiovascular complications among patients with severe COVID-19.
At the end of march, a study published in the american journal JAMA has documented cardiac injury in 20% of a group of more than 400 patients at a hospital in Wuhan in China.
At the same time, we observe the formation of abnormal clots in the blood a part of the sick: a Dutch study on a group of nearly 200 patients shows that it is a characteristic for a third of them.
The presence of clots in the bloodstream can result in dramatic the occurrence of STROKE, pulmonary embolism or infarction.
“This coagulation does not look like the coagulation usual”, stressed to AFP Shari Brosnahan, doctor réanimatrice hospital new york NYU Langone.
More and more clinicians and researchers believe that these blood clots play a major role in the severity and mortality of COVID-19.
But the link between blood clots and the virus SARS-CoV-2 remains a mystery. It may be indirect, linked once again to the storm-inflammatory that shakes some people.