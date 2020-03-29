Comrade Zelensky went to the hospital with coronavirus
March 29, 2020
A member of the Pro-presidential parliamentary faction of the “Servant of the people” Vladimir Vatras managed to catch coronavirus infection COVID-19. Reporters found that “FR s”, reported Deputy head of the faction Evgeniya Kravchuk.
According to her, Vatras since March 17, was at home in isolation, and after confirmation of infection with coronavirus were hospitalized to the infectious diseases hospital of the city of Khmelnitsky.
“I wish Vladimir a speedy recovery!”? said Kravchuk.