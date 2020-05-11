Concerns around a déconfinement too early of Montreal
The government Legault should exercise caution and review its plan déconfinement of Montreal, believe the opposition parties and experts consulted by The Duty following the publication of projections by the INSPQ hinting at the worst for the region.
“The figures speak for themselves, the portrait is dark. I do not see how the government will be able to go forward with a déconfinement of Montreal on a large scale on may 25. It should shift yet, ” says Dr. Alain vadeboncoeur co -, an emergency physician at the Montreal heart Institute.
While it begins as a déconfinement progressive of the province for the past week, the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) has unveiled end-of-day Friday, without notice, of new projections on the spread of the coronavirus in Quebec. In the greater Montreal area, the researchers expect that the contamination crosses the bar of 10 000 cases daily in June and an average of 150 deaths per day in July, if the city was to be déconfinée in the current conditions. Note that these figures do not account for the death to the so-called community and excludes those in NURSING homes, which weigh heavier in the balance sheets daily for several weeks.
So far, the largest number of deaths on a daily basis never exceeded 142 deaths for the whole of Québec.
The prime minister of Québec, François Legault, has kept the issue at the end of the week to comment on the scenarios presented by the INSPQ. The mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, did not wish to react.
On the other hand, the opposition parties in the national Assembly have not failed to voice their concerns.
“We feel a willingness of the government to déconfiner […]. However, the red leds are the scenarios evoked by the INSPQ does not augur well. Mr. Legault should take that into account and revise the timetable for re-opening if necessary “, is cause for alarm in the co-spokesperson and member of parliament for Québec solidaire, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. He feared that the recovery plan provided by Quebec is mainly motivated by economic reasons, while ” the health and safety of the population must remain the number one priority “.
Same sound of bell on the side of the spokesman of the Parti québécois in the field of health, Joël Arseneau. It requests the government to better explain the factors on which it relies to initiate a déconfinement of Montreal and the prompt to follow the scientific data. At the sight of the scenarios published by the INSPQ, he believes that ” the déconfinement should be extrêmementprudente. The curve for the GrandMontréal is very worrying. It is clearly not very flat “.
“Montreal is the epicentre of the canadian COVID-19 and, yet, we carry out the déconfinement more rapidly than in all other jurisdictions. It is a risky gamble that could have significant consequences, ” says André Fortin, spokesman for the liberal Party of Quebec in matters of health.
He expressed concern that the health system reaches its limits with respect to the capacity of the patient — if the scenarios presented by the INSPQ should be —, recalling that some people have already had to be transferred from the metropolis to the regions recently due to lack of space.
The situation was of concern also the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, who said he is “very worried” for the citizens of Montreal, during his press briefing on Saturday. The metropolis is the epicenter of the COVID-19 in Quebec, which remains the province with the largest number of cases in Canada, more than half of the infections recorded.
Mass screening
For his part, Dr. Alain Vadeboncoeur remains confident and expects a further postponement of the date of revival of the metropolis. Quebec has already postponed twice its déconfinement last week. Primary schools and shops should normally re-open on may 25. “We have little margin of manoeuvre in Montreal, the figures are quite clear, note Dr. Vadeboncoeur. The advantage of this is that it is not yet really déconfinés. You can still shift the future, it is less difficult than to shift this. ”
The idea is not to close down the All-Montreal, nuance-t-il, but déconfiner the area even more gradually than the rest of the province. “It must be done little by little, by sectors. Leave to reopen the industries that have the capacity to operate within the public health measures to limit the spread of the virus. “
To [the place of the government Legault], I’d go gently, I would expect that the screening will bear fruit before taking a decision, to not have to choose who has the right to an artificial respirator or not
— Rozane Borgès Da Silva
For Roxane Borgès Da Silva, a professor at the School of public health, University of Montreal, everything depends on the ability of public Health to do a mass screening. “For a déconfinement works, to avoid that the health system reaches saturation, it is absolutely necessary to do the mass screening and to expect that the number of cases and hospitalizations decreases. This is not yet the case in Montreal. “
It is essential to have the control over the epidemic, to understand how the transmission community and to circumscribe it before re-opening schools and businesses, according to the professor. “This is the challenge of the next few weeks and the national director of public health [Horacio Arruda] has just announced its plan to mass screening in the metropolis on Friday. But it takes time to put in place : it takes a delay between doing the tests, get the results and to initiate epidemiological investigations. “
Considering that the decision is not easy for the government, which must also be considered in the balance the damage, “collateral” of a containment, it is believed that he has to take his time. “In his place, I’d go gently, I would expect that the screening will bear fruit before taking a decision, to not have to choose who has the right to an artificial respirator or not,” insists Ms. Borges Da Silva.
Balance sheet quebec
The pandemic of COVID-19 claimed the lives of 142 other Quebec, involving Sunday, the death toll from at 2928. The number of cases has risen to 37 721 in the whole province, of which 735 new cases in the last 24 hours. The authorities have announced a reduction in the number of people who are hospitalized, bringing the total to 1831 (-4). On the side of the intensive care unit, 199 beds are occupied by patients infected by the virus, a decrease of 6. The authorities have also indicated that 278 389 tests have been carried out to date across the province of Quebec.
