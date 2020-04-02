Concert quarantined: French orchestra played “home”
The national orchestra of France with the help of modern technology, performed the musical piece “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel.
All members of the orchestra are quarantined in their homes, but they did not stop to play along, though only on video, the AP reports.
“Without an audience we don’t exist,” said drummer Didier Benetti.
Each member of the band has recorded a video in which performs his part of the work. Then the video was edited so that “Bolero” sounded like all the musicians are playing next to each other, like in real life.
Speech beginning cellist, violinist and percussionist, whose musical instrument is written “Stay home” (Stay at home). Then they are joined by other musicians. In the final sound for all 50 musicians.
The video can be viewed on YouTube.
As you know, “Bolero” (Spanish Bolero) Maurice Ravel – a work for orchestra, originally conceived as music for a ballet performance. Written in 1928 and first performed on 22 November 1928 in Paris “Grand Opera” in the course of the evening the ballerina IDA Rubinstein; orchestra conducted by Walter Strarum.