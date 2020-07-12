Concert without distancing: the mayor of Nice wants to impose the mask
On photos and videos, we see a packed crowd dancing, sparking indignant comments of internet users after the government has called for the vigilance and the port of the mask to “prevent” any risk of a second wave of COVID-19 in France.
July 12, 2020 17h54
NICE — After a concert at Nice without great respect, gestures barriers, the mayor of this city in the south-east of France, Christian Estrosi, announced on Sunday that it would impose now the mask for the big events that the municipality organizes, and requests the State to do the same.
The Avener, a signature French electro world, occurred on Saturday evening on a hill. The public was massaged downwards on the promenade des Anglais for this show DJ free, organized by the town hall.
“We regret that these guidelines have not been sufficiently met, and ask the State to revise the decree that governs the major events in order to impose the wearing of the mask, even outside. To #Nice06, it will now be mandatory for all of our events,” wrote Christian Estrosi on Twitter.
The town hall as the prefecture to ensure that the gauge of 5000 spectators, has never been exceeded for any zone, off-COVID, can accommodate 36,000 people.
According to a photographer for theAFP, the crowd was more dense in some locations due to sound problems that have pushed the spectators to come closer to the speakers.
Panels on the motions of the barriers were installed, and audio messages and video broadcast, ensures a spokesperson for the city council who believes that “the city has played its role”.
“I know that there has been a of the mounting points, but the public was walking a lot, in an open environment. Now, it must be very clear, there will be no recovery of freedom without assumption of liability. If there is a controversy, it is not useless, it can at least recall the gestures barriers,” responded his side Rémi Recio, the director of the office of the prefect.
Interviewed by BFMTV, the government’s spokesperson, Gabriel Attal said that the French were “passed through difficult times with the containment, they want to escape, but escape, it does not mean to forget these rules-there” gestures barriers.
These gestures, “I mean that it has not been fully or not met at all”, but “you can’t put a policeman behind each French to verify that it squeezes the hand of person,” he continued.
“Feel free to wear a mask in any situation, especially if you are not sure of being able to keep one meter distance with those around you”, has tweeted the Health minister, Olivier Véran, while several doctors have signed up to a forum on Sunday, calling for the “mask-wearing compulsory in all enclosed public places”.