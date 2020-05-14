Concerts on Facebook and Instagram: SOCAN will pay the creators of music
May 14, 2020 12: 30 pm
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
The health crisis has put an end to performances in the theatres, but it did not prevent music creators to continue to share their art with the public via social media. SOCAN has therefore decided to launch a program to pay artists for their live concerts on Facebook and Instagram.
SOCAN launches the program Again!, that aims to pay creators and publishers of music for their work. Up to$ 150 may be paid for each concert. The share of royalties will be paid to all the right-holders of the music that was played.
“Like all Canadians, members composers, authors and music publishers of canada SOCAN going through a difficult period due to the loss of their income from touring and live concerts. Many of our members are there for their fans, presenting concerts in a row in order to unite the public and continue to exist their projects, so it is a simple matter of fairness that they should be paid for their generous work with our program Again ! “, says the chief executive officer of SOCAN, Jennifer Brown, in a press release.
A portion of the license revenues collected from Facebook will be used for the program. A total of approximately $ 200,000 will be available each quarter throughout the period of confinement in Canada.
Artists must meet certain criteria to benefit from the program. In particular, they must have presented at least 10 songs/compositions, or offered a service of at least 30 minutes on Facebook or Instagram between march 15 and march 7, 2021. The performance must have been live view by at least 100 people. The form of Declaration of the musical works performed in the show must be sent to the SOCAN.com not later than 90 days after the delivery, indicating that the “theatre” was Facebook or Instagram.
Other distribution platforms in line will be eligible for the program.