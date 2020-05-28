Concerts virtual at Domaine Forget
The contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux will offer a benefit to virtual the 14 June at the Domaine Forget.
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Despite the pandemic, Marie-Nicole Lemieux, Louis Lortie, the guitar Quartet of Canada and Yannick Nézet-Séguin are part of the musicians who will be performing at the Domaine Forget this summer. In the absence of being able to accommodate spectators due to the sanitary measures imposed by the COVID-19, the organization will showcase their services online in the context of a new series of shows, virtual Concerts Escape.
The contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux and pianist Louis Lortie will launch the ball on the 14th of June at 17h. The public will be called upon to pronounce on the program offered by publishing its “special requests” on the page Facebook du Domaine Forget between 1 and 5 June.
The guitar Quartet of Canada will be of the party on 12 July at 17h, just like Marco Tamayo and Rene Izquierdo.
The 2nd of August at 17h, Yannick Nézet-Séguin will settle down at the piano with Kerson Leong and Yukari Cousineau (violin), Pierre Tourville (viola), and Stéphane Tétreault (cello).
Françoise Davoine will take the helm of these gigs virtual and will feature interviews with the artists.
“The events will be produced in the concert hall of the Domaine Forget de Charlevoix, while respecting the sanitary measures prescribed by the public health in order to ensure the safety of artists, artisans and employees”, we read in a press release.
Details www.domaineforget.com/concertsevasion