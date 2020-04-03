Confirmed the cause of the accident that claimed the life of Jose Antonio Reyes
Spain announced the results of the investigation of the causes of the disaster, which killed former national team player Jose Antonio Reyes. 35-year-old crashed on June 1 last year on the highway between Seville and his hometown of Utrera. Two of his cousins had traveled with Reyes Jonathan Reyes, who also died, and Juan Manuel Calderon survived with serious injuries spent two months in the hospital.
The investigation confirmed that Reyes was moving with a minimum speed of 187 km per hour, according to “Cadena Ser”, with reference to the Civil guard. He lost control because of the exploding left rear wheel. As a result of his “Mercedes Brabus S550” off the road, overturned and caught fire. According to initial examination on the spot, Reyes was traveling at a speed of 237 km per hour.
Jose Antonio Reyes to the death defended the colors of “Extremadura” and before that, his career was rich clubs such as Sevilla, real Madrid, atlético Madrid, Espanyol, Benfica and Arsenal, where he was part of the invincible team of the 2003/04 season. For Spain he played 21 matches and scored four goals, and at club level, on account of his 646 games with 95 goals. The Spaniard was married, he left three children.