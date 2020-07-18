Construction holidays: the light at the end of the tunnel for the tourism industry?
With the 175,000 construction workers who are in holiday on Sunday, the tourism industry in the Quebec city region welcomes their arrival… knowing that the losses incurred since march will not be compensated.
July 17, 2020
Updated on July 18, 2020 4h19
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
Fifty-six per cent of Quebecers say they will not take vacation this summer, according to a recent survey conducted by Tourism Quebec at the provincial level. “It’s a lot, we did not see this before”, said Eric Bilodeau, director of communications and marketing for the Office of the Québec city tourism). At this time, in Quebec city, the occupancy rate in the hotels is from 15 to 20 % weekly and 20% to 25% the end of the week. However, Mr. Bilodeau, without moving forward on a number, is convinced “that the statistics will increase during the construction holiday.
Marjolaine De Sa, director general of the hotel Association of the region of Québec, states that the Québécois are often waiting to the last moment to make their bookings. “The tourists are planning their holidays two to three months in advance, while the Québécois, it is two to three days.” She adds that the quebec customers reserve for short stays, either one or two nights, as opposed to tourists. “But I do not believe that the occupancy rate will rise higher than 25% to 30%.”