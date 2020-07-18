Construction holidays: the light at the end of the tunnel for the tourism industry?

July 18, 2020

With the 175,000 construction workers who are in holiday on Sunday, the tourism industry in the Quebec city region welcomes their arrival… knowing that the losses incurred since march will not be compensated.

July 17, 2020

Updated on July 18, 2020 4h19

Myriam Boulianne

The Sun

With the 175,000 construction workers who are in holiday on Sunday, the tourism industry in the Quebec city region welcomes their arrival… knowing that the losses incurred since march will not be compensated.

Fifty-six per cent of Quebecers say they will not take vacation this summer, according to a recent survey conducted by Tourism Quebec at the provincial level. “It’s a lot, we did not see this before”, said Eric Bilodeau, director of communications and marketing for the Office of the Québec city tourism). At this time, in Quebec city, the occupancy rate in the hotels is from 15 to 20 % weekly and 20% to 25% the end of the week. However, Mr. Bilodeau, without moving forward on a number, is convinced “that the statistics will increase during the construction holiday.

Marjolaine De Sa, director general of the hotel Association of the region of Québec, states that the Québécois are often waiting to the last moment to make their bookings. “The tourists are planning their holidays two to three months in advance, while the Québécois, it is two to three days.” She adds that the quebec customers reserve for short stays, either one or two nights, as opposed to tourists. “But I do not believe that the occupancy rate will rise higher than 25% to 30%.”

In the urban centres, the occupancy rate of accommodation is low.

The Press, Patrick Sanfaçon

On the side of Richard Samson, director-general of the association des gens d’affaires du Vieux-Port de Québec, he prefers “to look at the glass half full rather than half empty.” Currently, he finds that the hotels in the area have an occupancy rate of between 35% and 45%, while several restaurants have a turnover ranging between 65 and 70 % compared to the previous years.

The approach of the holiday of the construction, it is estimated that ridership will increase, but that this will not be at maximum capacity as usual. “The québec clientele and regional will not replace the 230 000 cruise passengers, in addition to american tourists and europeans.”

Swap the city for the countryside

“Tourists are moving away from the urban centres to the regions. This phenomenon is more amplified this year,” said Mr. Bilodeau. The OTQ may, however, rejoice. In this same survey, Tourism Quebec, the Quebec city region was in second place as the preferred destination of Quebec, dethroned this year by the Gaspe peninsula.

This trend can be explained by the fear of the people of gatherings and crowds in the cities, believes Mr. Bilodeau.

“Tourists are moving away from the urban centres to the regions. This phenomenon is more amplified this year,”


Eric Bilodeau, director of communications and marketing for the Office of the Québec city tourism)

Xavier Gret, director general of the Association hôtellerie Québec, abounds in the same direction. “In the light of the movement of Quebec, the situation is very difficult in the urban centres. The occupancy rate in hotels remains extremely low.”

Promotions and targeted marketing

According to her, To Her, the customer of tourism in the Québec city region will be made up to 95 % of… Quebec. “This year is very different. This is not our usual customers, so the marketing strategies are different.”

The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac has designed several promotions, including a special rate for residents of quebec. Because as the other hotel, also scoop. Without wanting to give numbers, Maxime Aubin, deputy director of marketing and communications at the Chateau Frontenac, says that the hotel will not be full during the vacation of the building.

“We had a small increase, especially during the weekends, but we still have the place.”

In addition, the Office of tourism Quebec has launched in June a promotional campaign in provincial inviting Quebecers from all regions to come to Quebec city. “You start to see results, the video is circulating extensively on the Internet,” says Mr. Bilodeau.

As regards the association of business people of the Old Port of Quebec, several initiatives were introduced to revive the atmosphere and encourage the arrival of tourists and the people of Quebec.

“From now on, you can’t just rely on tourist traffic, it is now necessary to also attract the local clientele.” For initiatives such as the Rendez-vous Vieux-Port and The large crowd, Mr. Samson considers to have received a response as “extremely positive”.

“It is believed that this may allow us to save many restaurateurs, he says. [With these initiatives], there is more in the mode limit losses, rather than hoping to make a profit.”

READ ALSO: Tourism: almost complete in Gaspésie
READ ALSO: Still a few places for the tourists in the Bas-Saint-Laurent
READ ALSO: The North Shore is popular with the leisure travelers

Le Soleil

