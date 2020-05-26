Consumers are waiting for you in Montreal
Dives in a calm to say the least, confusing since the beginning of the pandemic, several major streets of the metropolis have suddenly shown signs of life on Monday.
François Desjardins and
Annabelle Stone
May 26, 2020
Of the endless lines in some places, clients, patients, despite everything, and merchants who couldn’t simply more of the containment. Three weeks after the rest of Quebec, the greater Montreal region, has tasted the re-opening of the retail trade Monday morning, an experience that is considered special as much by consumers as by property owners, some of whom were surprised to see a queue of customers even before the opening.
Often hidden, sometimes gloved, the many passers-by mingled with the workers of the construction site of the rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest. It was sometimes difficult to keep his distance, particularly in the vicinity of the large chains of clothing, in front of which dozens of customers were waiting to enter.
Nearly 60% of the SMES in the greater Montreal region fear that a decrease of consumption of the population as detrimental to their financial situation, according to the latest survey from the canadian Federation of independent business.
“It’s been 30 minutes that we wait. I didn’t think there would be as much of the world today, ” says Miranda, who waited patiently with his 16 year old daughter in front of the store Zara to exchange clothing purchased prior to the pandemic. The woman in quarantine admits to being somewhat anxious to enter the shop, so that she was able to put the hand on masks for her and her daughter. “At least we have gloves and we can keep our distance outside. “In front of them, a dozen people were waiting also to enter the store ; behind them, a quarantine others.
A queue that has discouraged Catherine Fluet and her friends, who were moving already to another store. The four young women in their twenties are nurses. From Quebec, they came to lend a hand in the city since the beginning of may. “We had to make once all four leave at the same time and it fell with the reopening of the stores. We said that it was a sign, ” says Catherine Fluet, laughing behind his surgical mask. For a change of their meetings in the parks, they have preferred to walk the rue Sainte-Catherine. “We were excited that it reopened, but that’s two months that it is closed. In addition, we had a small shopping list. For example I need some clothes less hot now that it is summer, and the machine also sports, because I do a lot of exercise at this time “, she says.
Shops transformed
Two blocks away, William Frenette and Alexander Soucy compared to eye the long queues to optimize their afternoon of shopping. “It is said that St. Catherine would be packed with people, but it was thought that this would be better distributed in the stores “, said Alexander Soucy, somewhat disappointed. The young man was waiting for the reopening of stores in Montreal to buy a new pair of shoes, a few holes being formed in those that he wore to the feet. “I don’t attempting to order online. I like to see, touch, try before you buy. This is really not the same when you buy on the Internet “, he explains.
Inside shops, the experience was also unprecedented. “It is going well. It is sure that the employees were a bit more concerned about work in the context of the COVID, but it has put in place all the processes of disinfection regular disinfection of the hands, traffic, distance, etc, ” said Marise Descôteaux, store manager, Joubec, rue Fleury in Ahuntsic. “It has installed a sign in front of the cash, the employees have masks if they want to wear. The people are very friendly. They come in, wash their hands, and most of them have masks. “
If there was no queue at the opening, “there are always customers,” said Ms. Descôteaux. “This is not several at once. It is good, when it opens, not having too much of it at the same time, to allow for the distancing and for that it is held gently. “What they are buying ? “Mainly things to deal with. So games to entertain the children and, for adults it is more of a puzzle. “
“People are excited to be on the outside of the house, returning to work, to find their friends at work. At the same time, I find that they are stressed. An employee took the subway to come, and she found it difficult, ” said Mariam Bowen, co-owner of the store Jet-Setter, on the boulevard Saint-Laurent. The employee was surprised to see so many people without a mask to take the public transport. The shop has followed to the letter the directives of the public health : posters listing the guidelines, a table with hand sanitizer, filler plates at the counter, arrows on the floor. The owners require guests to wear a mask, but can provide if needed. “I think it’s going very well. The people are happy to go out and shop. “Customers come in to Jet-Setter on Monday, sought, inter alia, of everyday objects : hat, mug, coffee, Gold etc to the base, Jet-Setter is a shop of suitcases, bags, and accessories for any occasion. The future of tourism is still in the fog. “In the long run, we will see what happens with the field of travel,” said Mariam Bowen.
For the moment, almost 60 % of the SMES in the greater Montreal region fear that a decrease of consumption of the population as detrimental to their financial situation, already strongly proven by the two months of containment measures, according to the latest survey from the canadian Federation of independent business. Its vice-president for Quebec, François Vincent, advocates for direct assistance to traders in order to manage issues of payment of rent, but also for the local purchase. He took the bridge to visit the Quartier Dix30 and is out in his own montreal neighborhood to promote his florist. “Sixty-three days without being able to easily reach its customers, this is a very, very long. “