Containment extended to London, re-opening schools and stores in early June
The conservative prime minister has presented a plan to déconfinement gradual with the hope to re-open gradually shops and primary schools, starting with classes of kindergarten and the end of primary school, at the beginning of June.
10 may 2020 10: 01
Updated at 22h49
Pauline Froissart
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — The shops and primary schools will open in early June in the United Kingdom in the case of progress in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19, announced on Sunday the prime minister, Boris Johnson, decreeing the extension by the containment decreed on 23 march.
“While we have made progress to meet at least some of the conditions I have laid down, we have in no way fulfilled all of them. And so this is not the time, this week, to put an end to containment,” said Boris Johnson in a nationally televised address.
Almost 32 000 people tested positive for coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom is the second largest in mourning after the United States. And although the number of deaths and hospitalizations decreases, the situation remains worrying, in particular in retirement homes
The officer also hope that secondary school students are passing the exams the next year “to have at least a little bit of time with their teachers before the summer holidays”. The other students could not resume in September.
At the beginning of July, “if all conditions are met”, the government hopes to reopen at least a part of the” cafés and restaurants and other public places.
In addition, the government intends to “soon” introduce a period of mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving in the United Kingdom by aircraft, he said, without giving a date or details on this measure. This measure concerned the aviation sector, already particularly upset by the pandemic.
“No quarantine shall apply to passengers coming from France to this point,” said the French presidency, after an interview between Emmanuel Macron and Mr. Johnson. The media have also argued that travelers arriving from Ireland would not be affected.
The population is now called to continue its efforts with a nuance: if telework is always recommended, those who cannot work from home are now “actively encouraged” to go to work, as of Monday.
However, it is asked to avoid public transportation and to respect a distance of two metres between each individual.
The leader of the labour Party, Keir Starmer was immediately criticized the lack of “clarity” by Boris Johnson. “The prime minister’s statement raises more questions than it answers”, tweeted Mr Starmer.
Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules.
This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus.#StayAlert pic.twitter.com/2z9yl1Fxs4
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020
Sunbathing allowed
Consolation for the English: from Wednesday, they will be able to get out of the house as much as they want to do sport – but only with members of their home – and taking sun baths.
On the other hand, the fines will be more expensive for those who do not respect the rules of social distancing.
To alleviate the containment, the government wishes to proceed by stages, with a new alert system on the level of danger posed to the pandemic, determined in particular by the rate of transmission of the virus. This system is based on five steps, level one, meaning that the disease is no longer present in the Uk, and level five being the most severe, with health services overwhelmed.
The country is currently at level four, and “thanks to your sacrifice, we are now in a position to begin to advance in stages towards the level three’, which will soften the containment, said Boris Johnson.
The change of speech from Boris Johnson, who no longer calls to “stay home” but to “remain vigilant”, has left skeptical the leaders of the other nations that constitute the United Kingdom, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. This slogan is “vague and imprecise” has held the first minister of scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.
In view of a déconfinement, the government has increased its capability of screening and tracing and wants to reach the 200,000 tests a day at the end of the month.
Like many other countries, the United Kingdom intends to rely on an application of the tracing, which is currently in a test phase on the isle of Wight (south), before a possible generalization of the next few weeks.