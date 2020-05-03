Containment: honesty and transparency are essential on the part of leaders
Leaders must demonstrate honesty and transparency if they want to ensure that the population meets the containment measures and social distancing.
May 2, 2020 10h17
Containment: honesty and transparency are essential on the part of leaders
Benedict-Robin Lessard
L’anse-Saint-Jean
MONTREAL — The leaders must demonstrate honesty and transparency if they want to ensure that the population meets the containment measures and social distancing are needed to combat the pandemic, says a researcher from the University of Toronto.
This good will of the people, however, is not without end, ” warns professor Nicola Lacetera, a professor at the Rotman School of management.
“For us to agree to collaborate on something that leads to different costs for us, we have to have confidence in the government and we have to think that he is telling the truth, that it is transparent, he said.
“If people do not believe you, they will not believe the scientific facts, they will not believe that it is too risky to go out, they will not believe the data, and that is where it fails, and this is the last thing that we want.”
Since the beginning of the containment measures in march, the team of professor Lacetera has conducted three surveys of approximately 3000 people.
They found a clear shift of the position of the people.
“In our first poll, in mid-march, almost all of the respondents thought that the containment would continue after the April 4, he said. In our last survey, last week, the majority of people believed that it would not last after the 4th of may.”
It really looks like the people have had enough and they want to believe that the end is coming, he added, which may lead to a disappointment, if an extension is announced. “People will say, ‘ok, enough is enough'”, he warned.
Honesty and transparency
If someone is thinking, or if it leads us to think, that the end of the containment approach, and that the duration is prolonged for any reason, this will have a negative impact on the compliance or intention to comply with containment measures.
“This ‘nasty surprise’, if one can call it that, will disappoint the population, who will then be more likely to give up, ” said Lacetera. When people look to the end and that there is an extension, that will impact that population will be much less willing to comply with containment measures.”
He and his colleagues have also found that it is those who are the most willing to comply with containment measures, which will be the more inclined to do more work. In a certain way, “he said, ” they are exhausted”.
“This phenomenon was most pronounced in our last survey, he added. People expect really what the déconfinement starts on 3 or 4 may. When someone proposes a scenario that delays this date, ( … ), the participants were much more likely to say that they could no longer and that they were going to abandon the compliance of the containment measures.”
In a democratic system where it is unthinkable to deploy the army in the streets to prevent people from leaving, and where the main method of coercion takes the form of fines, the officials mainly depend on the good will and collaboration of the population, ” he recalls.
“From this point of view, it is logical for the government to say that this may be long, that there is uncertainty, that we don’t know, to prevent that the expectations are too high, which would create disappointment,” said Mr. Lacetera.
Men and women, young and old
A general rule, men are much less likely to be in full compliance with the containment measures and social distancing as the women, he said.
“The tendency of men to ‘cheat’ is more pronounced, and it is also something that other researchers in other environments have found, indicated Mr. Lacetera. Women tend to be a little more ethical and to respect the measures. We don’t see much difference in regards to age.”
That being said, one must ask for how long we will be able to say, “yet a little longer, yet a little longer”? How long is it that we can not announce the date of the end of the containment before it will eventually have an impact on the morale?
“It can’t last forever, for several reasons, warned Mr. Lacetera. Even at the time of the déconfinement, trust and transparency will be of the utmost importance because you will still need the cooperation of the population.”