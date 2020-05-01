Containment: public Health should reflect on the crippling heat

In the past few years, Gatineau has changed the opening date for its water games in the spring and extended to the opening of the municipal swimming pools in order to provide more options for citizens to refresh themselves.
Quebec déconfinera, little by little, over the next few weeks, but nothing guarantees that the COVID-19 has said its last word and that the Dr. Horacio Arruda will not be forced to reverse this summer. If that were to happen, it could mean that thousands of citizens could be taken to confront the crippling heat without the outdoor pools and water games in parks to cool off.
In normal times, a heat wave is discussed as an issue of public health priority. Young children, the elderly, people with respiratory problems and those who suffer from a chronic disease are especially vulnerable. In the past few years, Gatineau has changed the opening date for its water games in the spring and extended to the opening of the municipal swimming pools in order to provide more options for citizens to refresh themselves.
In the context of the pandemic and the ban on gatherings, even a small one, swimming pools and water games could remain closed all summer. This does not preclude blue-collar workers in Gatineau are activated. “Our plumbers are on the field, they are doing an audit of the water games and swimming pools, the preparation and exchange of parts if it is necessary, explains the president of blue-collar workers, Denis Savard. The word of order that we had of the City is that everything is ready when Quebec will give the authorization for the open.” The communications service of the City only to say that “the municipal teams remain mobilized and will adapt according to the evolving situation”.