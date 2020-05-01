Containment: public Health should reflect on the crippling heat

| May 1, 2020 | News | No Comments

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

In the past few years, Gatineau has changed the opening date for its water games in the spring and extended to the opening of the municipal swimming pools in order to provide more options for citizens to refresh themselves.

30 April 2020 19: 14

Share

Containment: public Health should reflect on the crippling heat

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

Mathieu Bélanger

The Right

Share

Quebec déconfinera, little by little, over the next few weeks, but nothing guarantees that the COVID-19 has said its last word and that the Dr. Horacio Arruda will not be forced to reverse this summer. If that were to happen, it could mean that thousands of citizens could be taken to confront the crippling heat without the outdoor pools and water games in parks to cool off.

In normal times, a heat wave is discussed as an issue of public health priority. Young children, the elderly, people with respiratory problems and those who suffer from a chronic disease are especially vulnerable. In the past few years, Gatineau has changed the opening date for its water games in the spring and extended to the opening of the municipal swimming pools in order to provide more options for citizens to refresh themselves.

In the context of the pandemic and the ban on gatherings, even a small one, swimming pools and water games could remain closed all summer. This does not preclude blue-collar workers in Gatineau are activated. “Our plumbers are on the field, they are doing an audit of the water games and swimming pools, the preparation and exchange of parts if it is necessary, explains the president of blue-collar workers, Denis Savard. The word of order that we had of the City is that everything is ready when Quebec will give the authorization for the open.” The communications service of the City only to say that “the municipal teams remain mobilized and will adapt according to the evolving situation”.

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

In the context of the pandemic and the ban on gatherings, even a small one, swimming pools and water games could remain closed all summer.

Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right

Public Health will decide

The president of the commission Gatineau, ville en santé, Renée Amyot, remember that it is the department of public health who will make the decision. The consultant who was previously the manager of public health is convinced that the importance of these infrastructures in a context of a heatwave will be taken into consideration when the time comes for Dr. Arruda to decide.

“What I see since the beginning of the pandemic, it is that public Health measures always the balance of harms and benefits in making its decisions, she said. To be able to refresh themselves in a situation of crippling heat, it is true that it is important to avoid a sun stroke or other problems related to the heat. Is this only for certain clients, this will be the only ways to cool off? Shopping centres could also be closed. That said, if there are more disadvantages for the public health of the open, it could remain closed.

The last option could be offered to gatineau residents who do not have the luxury of enjoying a swimming pool at home or an air conditioner could be the good old cold shower. “It is not evil to the reach of all, and it works well,” says Ms. Amyot.

Confinement: la Santé publique devra réfléchir aux chaleurs accablantes

The president of the commission Gatineau, ville en santé, Renée Amyot

Patrick Woodbury, Archives The Right

Detachment in the parks

Seeing that sunshine is to be expected in the coming days, the City of Gatineau has said, Thursday, that a lot of citizens do not always respect the rules of social distancing in its parks. The City staff has intervened in more than 1900 times since the 1st of April to remind people to take to two meters away from each other, and that access to certain areas of the parks are limited.

Despite several interventions, people continue to use certain parks for skateboarding while they are closed. Compliance with the measures remoteness on the trails together walkers and cyclists also leaves to be desired.

The City has installed more than 2500 signs in their parks to remind you of the measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19. The City reminds us that the structures, the playgrounds and the sports fields are closed. The use of urban furniture is not recommended. Walks with a dog on a leash are permitted, but access to exercise areas canine is prohibited. Two parks dog remain open: that of the park of the Technology and that of the park Lamarche.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *