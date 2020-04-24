Continuation of$ 1 Million for sexual abuse allegations of a priest of Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon
April 21, 2020 4: 00
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Luke, 9 years old, wanted to become an altar boy, but it was too “hardening” at the school. The abbot Eugene Guarantor of Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, would then be proposed to bring out his demons…
An action in damage of 1010 752$ was filed Monday at the courthouse against the archbishop of Québec, by reason of acts of sexual abuse alleged allegedly committed in the 1970s by the reverend Eugene Guarantor, a priest of Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, who died in 1982.
Luc Vigneux says in its statement of claim to have been sexually assaulted on two occasions in 1973 by the abbot Guarantor.
The student of third year wanted to become an altar boy in his parish. He went to a first practice of singing and rituals with other aspirants.
The abbot Eugene Guarantor would then be reassured Luke by telling him that he was going to get rid of his demon of hyperactivity. Thus, it would be more quiet in class, be more successful throughout his life and could serve the mass.
But to get there, would have said to the priest, it was necessary to take out the demon by the natural channels, either through the orifices of the body.
Luke says that he hadn’t really understood the answer of the priest, but that he had confidence in him.
In his first individual encounter in the sacristy of the church, the abbot Guarantor would have asked Luke to put on a cassock with a white retaining only his underwear. It would have also made a veil of gold and white on the head. The priest would then be approached and muttering what the boy believed to be prayers. It was later understood, he said, that the priest would have him be, then doing a blowjob.
A cracking sound in the sacristy would have interrupted the gesture. Luke says will be covered and have announced to the abbot Guarantor that he felt better. The priest would have retorted that he was not cured of his demon.
Luke says to be returned to the school, confused and scared.
At a second meeting, Luke would have had to surrender the same clothes. The priest would have then introduced a finger into his anus. The child responded by asking him to stop, saying be healed. He left and never became an altar boy.
The abbot Eugene Guarantor has taught at the Quebec Seminary and at the Seminary of Saint-Georges de Beauce before being parish priest of Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, from 1967 to 1982.
Unquestionable authority
In his application, Luke explains that because of the shame and disgust he felt, he chose to suffer in silence and tried to forget these events for decades.
Luke has also long been fears they won’t be believed. “The abbot Guarantor was an unquestionable authority with undeniable credibility, even as he determined what is right and what is wrong”, Me Simon St-Gelais, the lawyer of Luke, in the query.
The abbot Guarantor had been taught to Luke and to the other parishioners that he should fear God and Him puniraient in case of mischief. In his application, Luke does not hesitate to qualify the context of the alleged abuses of “handling spiritual”.
This would only be in 2018, on the occasion of a therapy, Luke has made the connection between the sexual abuse perpetrated by the abbot Guarantor and the losses suffered in his life.
The civil Code sets in 30 years the time to pursue her attacker, from the moment the victim of sexual abuse has knowledge that its loss is attributable to the act committed.
Luke argues that the attacks have had serious consequences in his life, including the failure of his marriage, depression, and problems of consumption, ” he said.
Responsibility of the archbishop
Luc Vigneux continues the archbishop of Quebec because he was the superior of the abbot Guarantor and that it had entrusted its functions, including the christian education of children.
In his application, Luke says that the archbishop has a direct responsibility for the abuse they suffered. “The defendant has indeed failed to put in place policies and security measures and surveillance to prevent or put an end to the abuse and has voluntarily closed the eyes while he had reasons to believe that the abbot Guarantor was engaged in such abuse”, one can read in the query.
In total, Luke calls 1010 752$, including$ 200,000 in punitive damages due to a culpable violation of the dignity and the physical and psychological integrity.
