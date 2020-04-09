Contracts of US$300 million granted to the project of Hydro in the United States
The proposed New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), which will pass by the Maine to bring electricity from Hydro-Quebec to Massachusetts, announced Wednesday that the contracts of US $300 million to various american companies to build the new line and improve a portion of the corridor already existing.
Until now, some of the license keys have been issued for the project, with the american sponsor is Central Maine Power, but others that will kick-start the construction are expected to arrive by the end of the month of June, indicated the direction of NECEC in a press release. Among the companies that will be required to work on the project is Cianbro, the largest general contractor in Maine.
For the past few years, Hydro-Québec has stepped up efforts to sign export contracts, NECEC representing an important stage of this strategy to the extent that the agreement with the Massachusetts expects to purchase about 20 years, which will generate revenues of $ 10 billion for the State-owned company.
The project faces, however, an opposition movement in Maine, where some of them are afraid of the consequences on the environment and the landscape, among others in the Appalachian trail. Added to this is the bad reputation that was acquired by Central Maine Power for a few years, in particular due to questions of billing. A campaign has raised enough signatures for the issue to be potentially included on the ballot during the elections of November 2020.
The management of Hydro-Québec has claimed for months that it is necessary to present the issues clearly to the people of the State, both environmentally and economically. The construction is expected to stimulate the creation of 1600 jobs, according to the partners. The ex-p.-d. g. Hydro-Québec, Éric Martel, has said on several occasions that the delivery of renewable energy to the Massachusetts contribute to the décarbonation in the u.s. northeast, which continues to rely in part on fossil fuels to meet its needs.
The construction of the project is expected to be completed in 2022.