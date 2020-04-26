Contradictions around the herd immunity
Simon Roberge
Herd immunity has been on everyone’s lips this week. The term has returned to many times during the daily press briefings of the prime minister, while the WHO and the public health Agency of Canada warns against the concept. What do we really know of this immunity ?
The prime minister François Legault has mentioned this week that immunity was going to have to develop in the coming months in Quebec. He also mentioned that ” according to experts, a person who has had the virus is immune to it, at least for a certain period of time. “
However, there is no evidence that the persons reported as positive for the coronavirus to be immunized and protected against reinfection, according to the world Health Organization.
“This remains an unknown, mentions the WHO, in writing, when questioned by The Tribune. We need more information from recovered patients to have a complete picture as to whether they develop immunity against the virus. “
“The date of April 24, 2020, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 confers an immunity against a future infection by this virus in humans,” says the WHO in a press release Saturday.
Asked about herd immunity Friday, Dr. Horacio Arruda, national director of public health, has admitted to not having all the answers he would like to have. He has even suggested the existence of a certain degree of immunity.
“What we do know, is that, probably, when we did recently, one has a certain immunity, he mentioned. So, I think probably that the people who made it to this season, if they do something in the fall, they are going to make it much less likely that those who are completely blank compared to the virus. But is it going to persist for a year or two, do not persist at all after that, in 2022 ? I think that there is not enough down for it. There are not enough cases. “
“We’re going to see in most of the countries that will have a second wave, because we will not do an inoculation in people who have had to just check, just in case… “, he concluded.
Dr. Alain Poirier, director of public health in the eastern Townships, has also mentioned that the people who heal the COVID-19 have a certain immunity.
“The people who make the infection, it is presumed, as it has been measured anywhere else, are protected against a further infection,” he mentioned Friday at a press conference.
No consensus in the country
The officials of the public health Agency of Canada have rejected the idea of herd immunity.
“This is not a concept that should be supported,” said bluntly the head administrator chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam.
His deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, has said that the best evidence shows that some of the people who have suffered from the sars coronavirus have developed antibodies.
“But what is not clear, to date, that is if the antibodies give immunity and for how long,” said Dr. Njoo.
According to Mr. Trudeau, the message is passed to its provincial counterparts, to which he spoke by conference call Friday.
“There’s nobody that is based on the immunity as a measure which is part of the process to follow for the next few months “, he argued.
Dr. Tam adds that it is “premature” to talk about the idea of a passport “immune” to allow free access to people having contracted the virus.
There is thus a contradiction, at least at the time of writing these lines, between the discourse of experts in Quebec and that of WHO and of Canada.
Serological Tests
The WHO also believes that the serological tests currently used are in need of an additional validation to determine their accuracy and their reliability “.
In particular, they should allow to distinguish between the immune response to the new coronavirus antibodies produced during an infection by another of the six human coronaviruses are known, four of which are widespread, causing colds mild. The other two are at the origin of the SEAS (respiratory Syndrome in the Middle East) and the SARS (severe acute respiratory Syndrome).
Gold, stresses the WHO, ” infected persons by one or the other of these viruses are capable of producing antibodies that interact with antibodies produced in response to the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 “, and it is therefore imperative to be able to identify.
With Agence France-Presse and The canadian Press