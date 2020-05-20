Control Points in The Hat: “people have been very staff”
Various checkpoints have been held at The Hat last weekend.
Share
May 19, 2020 12: 11
Share
Control Points in The Hat: “people have been very staff”
Audrey Tremblay
Le Nouvelliste
The Toque — The control points, put in place by the City of La Tuque the long weekend, have helped to identify 5,000 people entering the territory of the Haute-Mauricie. The operation of prevention and awareness-raising will cost nearly$ 10,000 to taxpayers latuquois.
“We have been able to do the prevention for two things; the accessibility of the territory and at the level of the COVID-19 […] people were very much collaborators, several wore the mask. They had their equipment, to be conservative, the people were knowledgeable. They were smiling too and they were happy to be able to enter. This was not a dam, it was a point of control. The first thing we told them is, “welcome to La Tuque”,” stresses the director-general and emergency coordinator of the City of La Tuque, Marco Lethiecq.
The control points were held from Thursday to Saturday and Monday, during the day only. Around 5000 people have gone through the different points of control a little everywhere on the territory.
“A large party of people came from the Montérégie, a little bit of the Estrie, Montréal and Laval. It is our natural crown resort. There was also a good part of the area of Quebec. We had less people this year, but we expected that. It is late by two weeks. The lakes are not situated in the northern sector of the Parent, and the same thing in the area north of highway 10,” says M. Lethiecq.
The web site of the City received about 3 500 visits last week, the municipality is convinced that people have decided to delay their trips due to the state of the roads.
All the statistics recorded by the City aware of the last days will be forwarded to the public Health authorities of the region so that they know “exactly” the state of situation in the territory”.
The control points have generated a bill of nearly $ 10,000, a little less than the amount originally planned.
“At the start, it was 11 400 $, but one has been shortened a little bit Saturday and a little on Monday, considering that the attendance was a little lower because of the weather, it gives around 9800 $”, explains the managing director.
It must be said that the outfitters are not yet open to visitors, so they are mostly vacationers who are headed toward their cottage.
“The fact that a part of the territory is not accessible, it will allow you to spread out the entry on the territory. It is in fact the goal that they were looking for”.
On the ground, the City has found that some people went to their chalet, and this, even if the fishing was not possible.
“People told us they were really looking forward to their cottage,” says Mr. Lethiecq.
The committee of emergency measures for the City of La Tuque is going to continue to be alert and proactive in the coming weeks.
“We will fall into sleep mode and will monitor it closely. If it is necessary to react quickly, we’re going to do,” says Marco Lethiecq.
A team of the City will patrol the roads of the territory in the coming days and an update will be performed on the web site of the City.