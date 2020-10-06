The club's economy is not going through its best moment and the club's board plans to make new salary cuts. The measure will affect all club workers as well as professional athletes from the subsidiary. In principle, the rest of the lower categories will be exempt.

If a few months ago, with the pandemic directly affecting Barcelona's daily life, the club already applied an ERTE due to economic problems. Now, months later, the club led by Josep Maria Bartomeu is once again proposing a salary cut to all club employees, including the professional staff, according to TV3.

This Tuesday, the club's board took the first legal step by presenting to all employees the procedure for the substantial modification of the collective bargaining agreement. The club, in light of this, will ask the players to choose a representative of the squad who will join those of the Company Committee. In other words, the negotiation process is now open.

But the measure goes much further, since it wants to extend throughout the season. The club assures that with this measure it hopes to save almost 80 million euros, although the Company Committee does not understand that now they are asking for a new effort, when a few months ago eleven million euros were spent on the signings of the Brazilians Maia and Matheus .

Another delicate issue will be how this board manages a new salary reduction in the first team , especially because it is 'common knowledge' that the relationship between the captain, Leo Messi and the president is not going through its best moment precisely. Barcelona has already presented the accounts and admits a debt of 488 million euros and losses of 97. The club entered 192 less than it had budgeted.