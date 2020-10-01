Cook Live with Bahamonde and Pelleriti! Today the Trevi noodles
The publicist and the winemaker love to cook. They do it from the kitchens of their homes, and everyone is on fire! Join tonight at 8:30 p.m., and have dinner some Spring Noodles. Caseritos and delicious!
As you surely know, José Bahamonde and Marcelo Pelleriti cook every Wednesday and broadcast it live on Instagram. And many amateurs cook at the same time while José gives directions. Would you turn on? I ran to buy the ingredients so that tonight, at 8:00 p.m. you can follow the rhythm and have this exquisite dish for dinner. Noodles Primavera, an emblematic dish from the now-defunct Trevi restaurant.
DIARY! WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 – 20:30 HS.
Spring Noodles (Trevi way)
INGREDIENTS
- homemade noodles
- 1kg of fresh tomatoes
- 1 small pot of heavy cream
- 1 handful of fresh basil
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 1 good grating cheese
- Salt entrefina (barbecue goes well)
- Pepper and Olive
In addition, we leave you the recipe for the dough for homemade noodles from 3 famous chefs in this link.
The explanations are given by José Bahamonde live. Here the full video in case you missed it:
With Josu00e9 Bahamonde
Remember to join on Wednesdays at 8:30 pm! The live is transmitted from the account of Marcelo Pelleriti Wines @marcelopelleritiwines or Bodega Monteviejo @bodegamonteviejo
