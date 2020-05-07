Cooling real estate
Olivier Zuida The Duty
The district of Griffintown in Montreal
This pandemic is coming to take a cold suddenly on the residential market in Canada. The state of overheating observed before march could turn into a price correction is overflowing 2020, according to the degree of deterioration of the state of financial health of households and their level of confidence. But this would not be a return to a certain balance.
Before the expansion of the pandemic and the imposition of restrictions and measures of containment, the housing market continued its momentum in terms of sales, resale, and of course real estate. But the COVID-19 came to apply suddenly a brake in which the lifting remains difficult to forecast both as to duration as to the real impact. The momentum received its impetus from the growth in population, the strength of the labour market and the low interest rates. Then, the shock came, forcing a diving average of 14 % of resale residential, according to results published these days, and pushing more than 3 million Canadians into a situation of loss of employment or reduction of hours worked. And the figures for April, expected on Friday should make a darker image.
In short, with already 700 000 borrowers have requested deferment of payment according to the canadian bankers Association, may and the following months will probably set the tone for a slow correction of the market. “Many homeowners who are experiencing financial difficulties following a loss of income, loss of jobs could put it up for sale their residence, thereby increasing the available supply on the market,” writes Hélène Bégin, senior economist at Desjardins group. A shock front, however, be offset by government assistance and policies for suspension or deferral of payments by financial institutions. But if buyers are hesitant due to a deterioration of their financial health and the economic uncertainties, “the market could first switch to balance and then surplus, if sufficient demand is still not at the rendezvous,” adds the economist.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
The evaluation firm Morningstar, DBRS has developed two macroeconomic scenarios for Canada, serving not forecasts, but rather the basis for the evaluation of the firm. While recalling the figure of Statistics Canada that the debt/disposable income of households reached 176 %, the agency considers that the failure rates on the mortgage loans only amounted to 0.25 %, or 25 basis points, before the expansion of the epidemic. According to the conservative scenario in which the agency adheres to it, this rate could nearly triple, to reach 65 basis points in 2020, and decline gradually thereafter. Its pessimistic scenario evokes a percentage of loans overdue up to 100 basis points, pushed to levels usually seen during corrections real estate severe.
DBRS supports, however, its exercise of analysis and evaluation on the first scenario, which calls for an expansion of the pandemic is contained in the second quarter, with the resumption of economic activity in the third. The canadian GDP would fall then to 4 % in 2020, and the unemployment rate would reach 10 %, which is nearly double the rate of pre-crisis health. The image is pessimistic, pointed to a dip in GDP of 8 % this year and an unemployment rate relating to 14 %.
But, regardless of the frame that will dominate, DBRS estimates that the pandemic will have had the effect of bringing property prices to a level consistent with the income growth of households and population. In his eyes, the canadian real estate was overvalued by 20% last year. Of 26 and 18% in pockets of overheated Toronto and Vancouver, 11% in Montreal. Reading moderate sketch a contraction of 10 % of the average price in Canada by 2022, 14% and 10 % in Toronto and Vancouver (with a contraction of 19 and 15 %, respectively, on the condominium market, where there is more overheating), 6% in Montreal.