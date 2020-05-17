Coronavirus: 250 artists in the world call for the lifting of the blockade of Gaza
The Gaza strip is one of the poorest regions of the Middle East with about 80% of its population having recourse to the aid, according to the UN.
May 16, 2020 9h09
PARIS — More than 250 artists around the world are urging on a platform to end the “siege” of Gaza by Israel in the context of the crisis of the coronavirus, to prevent an outbreak of “potentially devastating”, according to them, in the “largest open-air prison in the world”.
Among the signatories of this call will be published on the dedicated website https://liftthesiege.com/fr include the british musician Peter Gabriel, the group Massive Attack, essayist, canadian Naomi Klein, british film director Ken Loach, actor Viggo Mortensen, Jr., the poet Taha Adnan, French actress Ariane Ascaride, or the writer Annie Ernaux.
“Well before the global epidemic of Covid-19 does not threaten to overwhelm the health system, already devastated Gaza, the United Nations had predicted that the coastal strip is under blockade would be unlivable by 2020. With the pandemic, the almost two million residents.es of the Gaza strip, mainly refugee.es, are faced with.es to a deadly threat in the largest open-air prison in the world”, complain to the signatories.
The Gaza strip is under israeli blockade since the arrival on site of the islamist Hamas movement in 2007. Since then, Gaza has been the scene of three wars between the jewish State and Hamas, which are, however, agreed last year on a truce.
“Well before the crisis (health) at present, the hospitals in Gaza had already arrived at the breaking point by lack of key resources, blocked because of the blockade exercised by Israel,” are these artists, believing that the “first reported cases of coronavirus in the Gaza strip are densely populated are deeply disturbing”.
The blockade “preventing the movement of medical supplies, personnel and humanitarian assistance basic”, accuses this forum. “The international pressure is urgently needed to make life in Gaza livable and worthy. The seat of Israel must be lifted (…) an epidemic of potentially devastating and must be avoided”, adds the text.
The israeli authorities have provided health assistance to Gaza to deal with the new coronavirus and let in imports, but the lifting of the blockade is not on the agenda in the short term.
“What happens to Gaza is a test for the conscience of mankind. We support Amnesty International’s call on all governments of the world to impose a military embargo on Israel until it fully complies with its obligations under international law,” added the signatories.