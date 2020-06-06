Coronavirus: 35 new deaths in Quebec
– 226 new people reported as positive, for a total of 52 624 confirmed cases
– 981 hospitalizations (-49), including 129 in the icu (-2)
– 35 new deaths, for a total of 4970 Quebec
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus now stands at 4970 dead in Quebec.
Twenty-two new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, in addition to the 13 deaths occurring before the 30 may.
There were 226 new cases, for a total of 52 624, Saturday.
The number of hospitalizations has slipped to 49, at 981, and two less people were in the intensive care unit, or 129.
Date Saturday, 11 a.m., there were 97 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 26 122. The balance sheet was on 5 569 cases in Laval and 7233 in the Montérégie region.
In Canada
Up to now, there have been 95 016 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7773 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 52 624 cases in Quebec, including 4970 death ; 30 of 202 cases in Ontario, including 2407 death ; 7098 case in Alberta, of which 146 deaths ; 2632 case in British Columbia, including 167 deaths ; 1058 case in Nova Scotia, including 61 deaths ; 649 case in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths ; 300 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 136 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality ; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.