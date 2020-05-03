Coronavirus: almost 10 000 new cases daily in Russia, a record
Russia announced on Saturday that he had recorded almost 10 000 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
May 2, 2020 9h17
MOSCOW — Russia announced Saturday that he had recorded almost 10 000 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record of contamination for a single day, for the country.The number of patients suffering from Covid-19 has jumped 9623 to 124 054, according to the figures of the authorities.
Fifty-seven people died in the course of the last 24 hours, bringing the total dead in 1222, a rate of death official remaining limited compared to other countries such as Italy, Spain or the United States.
The mayor of Moscow, for its part, reported on Saturday, citing the result of tests, that approximately 2% of the inhabitants of the capital — that is, more than 250,000 people — are achieved by the Covid-19.
“After screening tests are performed on various population groups, the actual number of infected individuals is approximately 2% of the total population of the city,” wrote Sergueï Sobianine on his blog.
The official figures show that Moscow has 62 658 cases of patients for the coronavirus, making it by far the main focus of the epidemic in Russia.
The population of moscow is the official representative of the 12.7 million people, but the actual numbers are probably higher.
Mr Sobianine said that Moscow has significantly increased its capacity to test the inhabitants these past few weeks, adding that the city had managed to “contain the spread of the epidemic,” thanks to the strengthening of the rules of containment and other measures.
However, he repeated that Moscow had not yet passed the peak of the epidemic. “The threat continues to grow”, according to the mayor.
The Russian minister of Health said on Friday that the number of children infected was rising. Two children have died of the coronavirus in the country, and the state of 11 other is considered worrying, has added the minister.