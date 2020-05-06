Coronavirus, an agent of globalization that would be overkill
“With the information systems in dc and the social networks, the less new is now in a new planetary. Undoubtedly, the staging and the follow-up in real time in the world of the pandemic greatly amplify its impact,” says the geographer Michel Dussault
Share
May 5, 2020 21h32
Share
Coronavirus, an agent of globalization that would be overkill
Olivier Thibault
AFP – Agence France-Presse
PARIS — How an organism as tiny as a virus could flatten the world economy, the freeze in megacities whole, interfere in the existence of billions of humans? For the geographer Michel Lussault, the superpower of SARS-CoV-2 is the result of globalization.
Michel Lussault is a professor at the ENS-Lyon, director of the urban School of Lyon and author of The Man space.
Q Why pandemics modern, more deadly as the flu of 1957 and 1968 (more than one million deaths each) did not provoke the same paralysis of the world?
R “simply because what has changed since 60 years it is the world itself. We are in the process of we realize that what we call the world is one and the same space bound, and crossed by communications and connections that are intense.
A small tiny thing by contaminating the first patient in China in late 2019 has caused one of the largest paralysis in the world ever recorded in the history of mankind. There is disproportion between the size and the sphere of action of the virus, which works on scales infinitesimally small, and the panic and paralysis in global who seized control of the world.”
Q Why such disproportion?
R “The main explanation is related to the fact that for 60 years the globalization has shaken the planet Earth. The reason for the evolution of the small contagion of local in a global crisis, this is what I call in my jargon the hyper-spatiality, that is to say, the link of all things and all people.
With my mobile phone, I am able to be in a relationship with any person with a mobile phone, that is to say, five to six billion people. A commodity is in line with all the others across the communication systems.
“What is striking is the speed of the pandemic. It took less than a quarter for that the world stops. ”
—
Michel Lussault, professor at the ENS-Lyon, director of the urban School of Lyon
What is striking, is the speed of the pandemic. It took less than a quarter for that the world stops. This is related to the hyper-spatiality, that is to say, the generalization of the links and connections between all the parts that make up the world: the mobility of Chinese, Europeans and Americans for economic reasons and tourism. The virus shows it is the card of mobility and the map of connections economic and tourism. Today, a carrier of the virus may travel thousands of kilometres and spread the disease to dozens of people.
With the system of continuous information and social networks, the less new is now in a new planetary. Undoubtedly, the staging and the follow-up in real time in the world of the pandemic greatly amplify its impact.
People who become very ill by the coronavirus are an overreaction of the immune with the storm of cytokine. If you were a lover of metaphors, we could say that through the continuous information and social networks, the world saw an overreaction of the immune. Our storm of cytokine on a global scale this is the proliferation of information. We are bombarded with information and the system world is in the process of surréagir compared to the trouble which seizes it.”
Q How is it that the virus will be able to have effects at scales of sizes so different?
R “At the point where you are sick throughout your body, you are confined to the local level of your home. Your city, itself, is confined. Your country is confined. Europe is concerned. And we can see that international relations are disrupted. More than 4 billion people are confined and the planet as a whole is concerned.
Everything is built by this epidemic, the largest space that is the Earth down to the smallest space that is the intersection of your body with the virus. It is very amazing this synchronicity. Again, the information and social networks are there for something.
To not understand what is happening to all these scales at the same time, the only solution to it is to pick up the informational networks, and put in a double containment : I stay at home and I cut off all relationship with the outside world.”