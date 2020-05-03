Coronavirus: Ankara facilitates the export of medical equipment
Turkey has lifted restrictions on the sale abroad of respirators, to intubateurs and disinfectant products, such as ethanol.
May 2, 2020 13h33
ISTANBUL — Turkey has lifted Saturday the restrictions on the export of medical equipment, a measure expected to facilitate the sale of equipment to western countries experiencing shortages.
The ministry of Commerce has lifted restrictions on the sale abroad of respirators, to intubateurs and disinfectant products, such as ethanol, according to a decree published in the official journal.
Until then, the sale of such equipment abroad was either prohibited or subject to obtaining a permission from the Turkish government, which was issued sparingly.
“These restrictions had been put in place temporarily in response to the pandemic. The decision to allow exports reflects (…) the growing ability of Turkey to contain the coronavirus,” said an official of the presidency to the foreign press.
The lifting of these restrictions represents an opportunity for the Turkish companies which have considerably increased their production capacities since the beginning of the epidemic, at a time when many countries are still struggling to source medical equipment.
Unlike these countries, Turkey has no shortage of respirators or masks.
All kinds of actors have been put to contribution to produce the necessary equipment: the powerful textile industry manufacturers, drones military, through professional colleges.
Ankara, which plays the card of diplomatic medical help since the beginning of the pandemic, has sent out Saturday in Somalia a military aircraft full of equipment, according to the ministry of Defence.
Turkey is the seventh country in the world most affected by the pandemic of novel coronavirus.
Nearly 125 000 cases have been identified and more than 3300 people have died, according to the last official report published on Saturday.