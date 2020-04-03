Coronavirus as a result of the UN summit on biodiversity
Photo: Alexander Shields The Duty
The countries of the UN pledged to better protect the natural environment, land and sea. The Forillon national park (on the photo), located in the Gaspé peninsula, benefits from measures of protection.
The crisis of the COVID-19 has been due to the holding of a major UN summit that was supposed to help determine this year’s international objectives for the conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems in terrestrial, but also maritime.
A spokesman of the UN Convention on biological diversity said Wednesday the Duty of meetings planned in anticipation of the 15th meeting of the UN Convention on biological diversity (COP-15) will be, ” if it is possible “, held in August and September. But above all, the COP15, which was held in China in mid-October, has been postponed to a date still to be specified, emphasised the head of media relations, Johan Hedlund.
On Tuesday, the co-chair of the negotiations of COP15, had already indicated to the Agence France-Presse that the summit planned in China would probably be postponed to 2021, possibly in the ” first quarter “. But the rest of the things depend on the magnitude of the health crisis, global caused by the COVID-19.
Oceans and continents
The postponement to an undetermined date of the COP15 means that the 196 Parties of the un Convention on biological diversity (CBD) will delay the adoption of a roadmap which should lead, over the next few years, to halt the decline of biodiversity and the degradation of terrestrial and marine ecosystems.
In January, the CBD had also published a draft of the text that needed to be adopted in October 2020. It relies mainly on the ambitious target to protect 30 % of natural environments, land and sea on the planet by 2030. “The goal is to stabilize the rate of loss of biodiversity by 2030, and then to ensure that this biodiversity is increasing again by the year 2050, leaving the ecosystems regenerate “, had then explained Aleksandar Rankovic, a researcher at the Institute for sustainable development and international relations, in charge of the dossier COP15.
There is an urgent need to correct the current trajectory, according to the director of the Society for nature and parks in Québec, Alain Branchaud. “Even if COP15 is postponed to the next year, the need for urgent action to address the biodiversity crisis remains. The new targets of protection of the territory – 30 % of the territories terrestrial and marine 2030 – are established since a few months already and even if they are not yet formalized, governments need to work now to put in place the winning conditions for the reach. “
Accelerated degradation
It must be said that the degradation of the global environment and the decline in wildlife is accelerating at a global scale. The pace is such that it leads us to a ” slow death “, at least to make a major shift in order to preserve the world’s biodiversity, which constitutes the safety net of humanity. This is what concluded in the last year of experts commissioned by the united nations to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the magnitude of the decline of nature.
This global assessment of our “common heritage” is unequivocal : “The health of the ecosystems upon which we depend, as well as all other species, is deteriorating faster than ever. We are in the process erode the very foundations of our economies, our livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life in the world “.
There are about one million animal and plant species, “are now threatened with extinction, including several” in the coming decades “. On average, 25 % of vertebrate species in terrestrial, freshwater and marine species are endangered, as well as 33 % of the coral reefs.
The imprint of human activity is also more invasive, as 75 % of the entire terrestrial environment is ” severely altered “, as 66 % of marine environments. Figures put in relation with the growth of over 100 % in urban areas since 1992, the multiplication by two of the world’s emissions of greenhouse gases since 1980 and the increase in unsustainable fisheries : 93 % of marine fish stocks by 2015 was “operated at a level that is biologically unsustainable “level or” maximum ” possible.
The five main culprits are clearly identified in the report : in the order, we find the use of land (intensive agriculture, deforestation), the direct exploitation of resources (fishing, hunting), climate changes, pollution (80 % of the wastewater of the world are rejected as “non-processed” in the environment) and the invasive species.